Country Superstar Set To Honor Dolly Parton With Special Tribute at 2026 MTV VMAs

On Sunday, the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards will kick off at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Already announcing the nominees this year, Taylor Swift received an impressive 11 nominations. But that wasn’t the most, as Madonna scored 13. Truly a historic night in music, the VMAs weren’t about to forget the Queen of Country Music. With Dolly Parton sadly passing away in August, the awards hoped to honor the legendary singer with a special tribute. And when needing someone to celebrate her music, the VMAs turned to none other than Kacey Musgraves.

Since Dolly passed away, countless tributes have poured in for the country singer. And with the VMAs airing this Sunday on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, the producers weren’t about to miss a massive opportunity to honor a voice that not only changed country music but the world around her. Not giving away too many details, the special tribute was sure to be emotional for Musgraves.

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.@KaceyMusgraves is making her return to the #VMAs stage for a special Dolly Parton tribute performance 🦋



Don’t miss the 2026 #VMAs this Sunday on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/aiET0BK3Jl — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 23, 2026

Although Dolly had millions of fans around the world, Musgraves got a chance to spend time with the icon. But before she takes the stage, the night will showcase the careers of George Michael and Kurt Cobain. Hosting the evening will be none other than Snoop Dogg. Having explored a career as a host in the past, Snoop Dogg appeared more than ready to guide fans through a night celebrating both the biggest names in music and the legends who helped shape it.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton]

The Time Kacey Musgraves Walked Through Dolly Parton’s Closet

As for Musgraves, she once recalled what it was like to spend time with Dolly. According to the singer, she was shocked when Dolly allowed her full access to her closet. And just to say, the word closet didn’t do it justice. “She has this amazing warehouse that has — not kidding — every single piece of clothing, jewelry, shoes, everything that she’s ever worn since 1967. They’ve kept everything, they’ve archived everything, and every single thing has a label and a photo of her in it. When she wore it, what she wore it for.”

Cataloging every memory and performance, Musgraves insisted that Dolly’s closet was “like a freakin’ museum.” And for somebody who grew up admiring the country legend, getting to walk through decades of Dolly’s history was an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+, as Musgraves takes the stage for a special tribute to Dolly.

(Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)