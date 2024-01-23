3 Songs You Didn’t Know Crooner Tom Jones Wrote for His Giant Voice

Sir Tom Jones is known for several things today: his deep tan, glorious chest hair, for inspiring “The Carlton Dance,” sex appeal and his big, booming, bell-like voice. Indeed, the 83-year-old Treforest, Wales-born artist remains one of the links to a musical past that flourished in the mid-20th century.

Jones has many a hit song, including “She’s a Lady,” “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New Pussycat?” But while he didn’t write many of his big singles, he did pen some songs for his golden voice to sing. Here below, we wanted to dive into three such songs.

1. “I Tell the Sea”

Written by Tom Jones, Gordon Mills

Released on Tom Jones’ 1965 album, What’s New Pussycat?, this swelling offering was written by Jones and British music industry professional Gordon Mills. A worshiping love song, Jones sings of being sure about his affection and adoration for the song’s subject. And who could resist the barrel-chested Jones singing from the depths of his lungs? On the song, the Welsh singer croons,

You are my reason to live

All I own I would give

Just to have you adore me

Till the moon deserts the sky

Till the all the seas run dry

Till then I’ll worship you

Till the tropic sun turns cold

Till this young world grows old

My darling, I’ll adore you

2. “If He Should Ever Leave You”

Written by Tom Jones, Gordon Mills, Nicole Morier, Darren Lewis, Tunde Babalola

Released on Jones’ 2008 album, 24 Hours, this track hearkens back to his swinging ’60s years with horns, flitting guitars and Jones’ deep singing voice. Capable of putting you in a good mood and focusing your attention, Jones sings again of adoration and affection on this number. Written by Jones, Mills, Nocole Morier, Darren Lewis and Tunde Babalola, this song reflects on the idea that the singer would be there if his subject of affection were to ever end up single. In the booming refrain, he sings,

It would be a crime to ever let you go

He should be inclined to keep you very close

No one else compares

You’re a cut above the rest

He’d be such a fool if he should ever leave you

3. “Looking out My Window”

Written by Tom Jones, Gordon Mills

Originally released as a single in 1968 along with the song “A Minute of Your Time,” this offering was later re-released on Jones’ 34th studio release, the 1999 LP, Reload. The track is one of Jones’ most compelling songs, with musical depth and a sense of urgency. There is a strong sense of both remorse and passion on the tune. Less a disco dance song or a perfunctory love ballad, this track is made for riding down the highway in a Cadillac, your heart pumping with emotion. On the soulful number, Jones sings,

Now people you know who I am,

And you know what I can do,

But I got a problem now and I’m gonna tell you about it,

I’m looking for this woman, y’see,

Listen, this is the way the story goes)

Looking out my window

Looking at the rain

Nothing left but pain

Why’d you go and leave me

Sad alone and blue

Looking out my window woman

Tryin’ to find you

Why did you leave me?

Why did you grieve me?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images