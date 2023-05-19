3 Songs You Didn’t Know Eric Clapton Wrote for Other Artists

After getting his start as the guitarist in The Yardbirds in 1963, and later breaking off on his own to play blues with John Mayall, then joining Cream and Blind Faith before forming Derek and the Dominos by the 1970s, Eric Clapton had already started building his own catalog of songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Along with playing on The Beatles’ White Album classic, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” penned by his friend George Harrison, and his many collaborations—including B.B. King and J. J. Cale—over the decades, Clapton also crafted his own collection of solo hits with “Wonderful Tonight,” “Change the World,” “Lay Down Sally,” “Tears in Heaven,” among others, spanning 20 albums.

And there’s still more to Clapton’s storied songbook.

Here’s a look at three songs Clapton wrote for other artists from the late ’60s through early 1990s.

1. “Comin’ Home,” Delaney & Bonnie and Friends (1969)

Written by Eric Clapton and Bonnie Blamlett

Delaney and Bonnie Bramlett fronted the rock and soul ensemble Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, which included collaborations with George Harrison, Leon Russell, Duane Allman, Dave Mason, and Rita Coolidge, among others.

Clapton also worked with the duo on their song, “Comin’ Home,” which they originally released in 1969. The song was later featured on their 1970 album, On Tour with Eric Clapton and D&G Together, released in 1972.

The couple divorced soon after, ending their musical partnership.

Been out on the road ’bout six months too long

I want you so bad, I can hardly stand it

I’m so tired and I’m all alone

We’ll soon be together and that’s it

I’m comin’ home to your love

2. “Annie,” Pete Townshend and Ronnie Lane (1977)

Written by Eric Clapton, Ronnie Lane, Kate Lambert

In 1977, The Who‘s Pete Townshend and late Faces bassist Ronnie Lane (1946-1997) teamed up on a collaborative album, Rough Mix. Initially, Lane called on Townshend to produce his next album, but it soon turned into a full collaboration project.

The album features a collection of songs mostly penned by the duo, or by Townshend and Lane individually, with the exception of their Don Williams cover, ‘Till the Rivers Run All Dry,” and another track Lane co-wrote with Clapton: “Annie.” ‘

Clapton also played on and co-wrote the song “Barcelona” on Lane’s fourth and final solo album, See Me, released in 1979. Lane died in 1997 at the age of 51 due to illness in the final stages of his multiple sclerosis, which he lived with for more than 20 years.

Old oaks stand tall, Annie

Seen the world grow small, Annie

But when they fall, Annie, where will we be

Winter has come, Annie

No strenght in the sun, Annie

And when it’s gone, Annie

Where shall we be?

When all those colors have faded

When ol’ Jack comes to call

Don’t tell them no, tell them maybe

Oh now, Annie, may God bless us all

3. “It’s Probably Me,” Sting (1992)

Written by Eric Clapton, Sting, Michael Kamen

Originally released on the soundtrack to the 1992 action-comedy, Lethal Weapon 3, “It’s Probably Me” peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart. The original version features Clapton on acoustic and electric guitar.

Sting later rerecorded the song for his fourth solo album, Ten Summoner’s Tales, in 1993.

If the night turned cold

And the stars looked down

And you hug yourself

On the cold, cold ground

You wake the morning

In a stranger’s coat

No one would you see

Ask yourself, ‘Who’d watch for me?

‘My only friend, who could it be?’

It’s hard to say it

I hate to say it

But it’s probably me

Photo by Frank Hoensch / Redferns