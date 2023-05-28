3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lady A’s Hillary Scott Wrote for Other Artists

Hillary Scott has long been known as the frontwoman of the country trio Lady A. While she’s co-written several of Lady A’s hits including their global sensation “Need You Now,” “I Run to You,” “Just a Kiss” and “Bartender,” Scott’s name also appears on songs by her peers, including a career-defining hit for a ’90s country star. Check out three songs you didn’t know Scott wrote for other artists below.

1. “A Little Bit Stronger” by Sara Evans

Written by Hillary Scott, Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey

Hillary Scott helped Sara Evans get “Stronger” when she co-wrote her 2010 hit, “A Little Bit Stronger” alongside Luke Laird and Hillary Lindsey. The Lady A songstress is the one who took the lead on the song’s concept, as it was inspired by a hard breakup she went through and her desire to move forward.

“It was very awful and painful, but I remember I had a note in my phone that every day that I don’t respond to his texts or respond to his calls or respond to his emails, every day that I am not in contact with him, I get stronger,” Scott told The Boot at the time about the song’s inspiration.

The chart-topping hit played a big role in Evans’ career, as it was her first single to be certified platinum and was featured on the soundtrack for the film Country Strong wherein Leighton Meester’s character performs it.

2. “Suffocating” by Blake Shelton

Written by Miranda Lambert and Hillary Scott

In 2010, Blake Shelton dropped the six-song EP, All About Tonight, which features the hit song of the same name. But there’s a deep cut co-written by his then-girlfriend Miranda Lambert and Scott, “Suffocating.” The tender tune offers a refreshing effect as Shelton sings of feeling suffocated by the memory of lost love. Upon hearing the song, Shelton instinctively knew he had to have it.

“They played it for me to get me to [do] the guitar/vocal for them and I made them promise not to give it to anybody else,” Shelton said about his reaction when the pair played the song for him at the time. “It’s called ‘Suffocating.’ It’s a love-gone-wrong song.”

3. “Where it All Begins” by Hunter Hayes ft. Lady A

Written by Hunter Hayes, Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood

Lady A teamed up with Hunter Hayes to pen this deep cut on Hayes’ 2015 album, The 21 Project. The inspirational song encourages people to chase their dreams without fear and learn the lessons in life’s painful moments, among other nuggets of wisdom. In addition to being a featured act on the song, Lady A also brought Hayes out as an opening act on their 2015 Wheels Up Tour.

Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images