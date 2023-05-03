Craig Morgan Shares Unreleased Track Recorded with Luke Combs at Opry 

Military veteran turned country hitmaker Craig Morgan stepped into Grand Ole Opry’s legendary circle on Tuesday (May 2) evening, sharing his timeless vocals and an unreleased track.

While sporting classic blue jeans, Morgan joined the Opry house band to deliver a power anthem titled, “Raise the Bar.” According to Whiskey Riff, the chart-topping artist said the up-tempo hit would be recorded with country sensation Luke Combs.

The feel-good drinking song encourages listeners to stop at their local bar to celebrate. It’s a toast to the blue-collar workers that serve as the backbone of the country. The percussion-heavy melody also includes a fiddle and electric guitar.

Wear their names on the front of their shirts | stained with a little blue-collar dirt, sings Morgan. These holes in my boots say who we are / Yeah, we’re here to raise the bar.

The track places Morgan’s robust vocals on full display, as it includes ear-grabbing falsettos and his award-winning baritone pipes. The outlet in attendance did not clarify if Morgan co-wrote “Raise the Bar” with Combs or the additional songwriters on the track.

The official release date has yet to be confirmed.

Morgan is currently on his headlining tour and is slated to hit Northside Hospital Cherokee Amphitheater in Woodstock, Georgia, on May 13. His run will wrap in Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon, in early September. The tour supports his latest release, God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition). The 14-song tracklist includes “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “My Kind Of Woman,” “Almost Home,” and “How You Make A Man.”

In late April, the country crooner held an exclusive show for veterans. This is far from the first time Morgan has performed for veterans. Most recently, the 17-year Army veteran joined the USO for a three-day trip to Germany. While overseas, the artist played three concerts for the troops and their families stationed at USAG Bavaria.

Morgan also celebrated Veterans Day in 2022 with a sold-out show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where Trace Adkins, Jelly Roll, and Combs’ longtime collaborator Ray Fulcher made a guest appearance. For upcoming appearances, visit craigmorgan.com.

(Photo by Nate Griffin)