3 Soul Classics That Crossed Over to the Pop Charts in the 1960s

There was no musical era quite like the 1960s, and that was definitely the golden age for soul and R&B music. Countless soulful hits made it to the top of the charts, and many of those songs were crossover hits that made it to the coveted pop chart known as the Billboard Hot 100. Let’s look at a few 1960s soul songs that made it to the pop charts during that decade, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“My Girl” by The Temptations (1964)

This hit from vocal group The Temptations might be the most famous soul song of the 1960s. It was certainly a big deal for the group. This gem was their first No. 1 single in the US and their first major hit on the pop charts. “My Girl” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart, and also hit the Top 10 in Canada and No. 43 in the UK. Honestly, few 1960s songs, regardless of genre, have the kind of joyful energy this very tune has. I can see why it became a crossover hit.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin (1967)

This song was originally written and recorded by Otis Redding in 1965. The song was a crossover hit for Redding. And Aretha Franklin’s version from a few years later was an even bigger hit. Redding’s version hit No. 35 on the Hot 100. Franklin’s version topped that chart and made it to the Top 20 in a number of countries. When one thinks of powerful, upbeat soul music, one often thinks of this high-energy classic that defined the sound of a generation.

“The Tracks Of My Tears” by The Miracles (1965)

Smokey Robinson and The Miracles were having quite a time in the 1960s. “The Tracks Of My Tears” was one of many hits for The Miracles. It was also one that was a hefty crossover pop hit and would later be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. To many, this soulful R&B hit from 1965 is one of the finest Motown songs of all time. I’m inclined to agree, honestly.

Written by Smokey Robinson, Warren Moore, and Marvin Tarplin, “The Tracks Of My Tears” reached No. 2 on the R&B charts and No. 16 on the Hot 100.

Photo by Peter Tarnoff/Mediapunch/Shutterstock