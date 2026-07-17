3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s That Sound Like a Bar Fight at Closing Time

Southern rock tunes, particularly songs from the 1970s, are usually hard-hitting, high-energy, and a bit aggressive. That’s what makes the genre so fun. Personally, I think the following 1970s Southern rock songs would be perfect for a cinematic bar fight. Though, I don’t recommend starting one for the sake of a playlist. Let’s take a look at a few songs that would be perfect for a punch-throwing playlist, shall we?

“Uneasy Rider” by Charlie Daniels from ‘Honey In The Rock’ (1973)

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This entry on our list of Southern rock songs from the 1970s that are perfect for a bar fight is a real shoo-in. The narrator of “Uneasy Rider” is your typical long-haired, p*t-smoking 70s hippie type who enters a “redneck” bar in Mississippi, where the unease of the locals comes close to starting a bar fight. The narrator hilariously spins a yarn and accuses one of the locals of being an FBI agent. It’s a very unique song, one with Charlie Daniels’ unforgettable storytelling talents on full display.

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“Uneasy Rider” leans more toward talking blues and bluegrass than Southern rock, but I think this No. 9 Hot 100 hit still deserves a spot on this list.

“La Grange” by ZZ Top from ‘Tres Hombres’ (1974)

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This ZZ Top jam isn’t exactly about a bar fight, but the overall sound of the song would be perfect for a scene in a movie in which a tumultuous bar fight takes place. That introduction, that explosive second half of the song… “La Grange” is a top-notch punch-throwing song if I’ve ever heard one. It’s definitely a Southern rock gem, one with a heavy dose of boogie blues, particularly in the song’s rhythm. “La Grange” was surprisingly only a minor hit in 1974, peaking at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Gimme Three Steps” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1973)

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“Gimme Three Steps” is another shoo-in for this list, considering it’s an actual bar fight song about an actual bar fight that once involved songwriter Ronnie Van Zant.

The story goes that Van Zant went to a bar in Florida. There, a gun was pulled on him by an angry patron after Van Zant danced with the perpetrator’s wife. In the song, the gun-wielding jealous husband gives the narrator a head start before he starts shooting, hence the title of the song. This classic Southern rock tune, surprisingly, didn’t chart in 1973 or 1976 when its live version was released.

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