4 Standout Songs From Pop and Rock Acts About the Plight of Farmers

When you think of songs about farming, you’re likely to envision them being done by country acts. But throughout music history, rock and pop acts, plus artists and bands, occasionally turned their attention to the world of agriculture.

These four songs take a look at the farming profession through very personal tales. The songwriting is exquisite and the performances pristine, the perfect way to honor the farmers at the hearts of these narratives.

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“John Barleycorn (Must Die)” by Traffic

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This is one case where the focus of the song is technically the crop. “John Barleycorn (Must Die)” is a traditional folk song that follows the life cycle of the barley crop that’s essential to the beer-making process. But it also serves to highlight how the farmer’s life revolves around that cycle as well. Who knows what drew Traffic to the song? Not only did the trio record the song, but they made it the title track to their 1969 album. That album was crucial, as the band was nearly defunct before making it. They do a stellar version, creating stunning drama out of Steve Winwood’s aching vocals and Chris Wood’s swirling flute notes.

“King Harvest (Has Surely Come)” by The Band

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Robbie Robertson may have been born and raised in Canada, but his songs generally detailed life in America, the country whose music fascinated him as a boy. In fact, The Band almost called their sophomore album America before settling on a self-titled approach. “King Harvest (Has Surely Come)” closes out the masterful LP on a note of unease. There are moments of serene beauty within the track, mainly when Levon Helm coos the refrain in reassuring fashion. But the rest of the song is delivered by Richard Manuel in a jittery voice that expresses the strain of the farming life. Add to that the brilliant music, and you have a scintillating depiction of the profession as if it were a psychological thriller.

“A Month Of Sundays” by Don Henley

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This is the song on the list that might be hardest for you to locate these days. If you’re a vinyl collector, you won’t find “A Month Of Sundays” on Building The Perfect Beast, Don Henley’s standout 1984 album, due to time concerns. (It is available on both the CD and cassette versions of the record.) If you do hear it, you’re likely to be enthralled by the beauty of its melody and plainspoken anguish of the lyrics. Henley plays the role of a farmer who wonders if all the obstacles stacking up against him are worth trying to overcome. On the record (when it appears), it leads right into “Sunset Grill”, another standout track. But even on its own, it’s quite haunting.

“Rain On The Scarecrow” by John Mellencamp

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John Mellencamp managed to shake off any vestiges of the old Johnny Cougar identity on the Scarecrow album. On that LP, the quality of the artistry caught up with the level of attention he was receiving from pop fans. “Rain On The Scarecrow”, a stunner of a track, provides evidence of that transformation. It’s a kind of spiritual cousin of “King Harvest (Has Surely Come)” in that the tone is harried and frantic, right from the stomping opening bars. The difference is that Mellencamp’s narrator leads with anger. This guy can understand how farmers, pushed to the limit, might take drastic measures. And he angrily chastises the banks that shut the farmers down instead of giving them a lifeline.

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