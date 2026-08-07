4 Unintelligible Rock Choruses I Can’t Help but Sing, Even Though I Don’t Know What They’re Saying

Music knows no linguistic barriers, and as these four unintelligible rock choruses prove, that includes the kind of linguistic barriers that arise when someone is speaking your native language. But for the life of you, you can’t figure out what it is they’re trying to say.

Not that it matters, of course. I spent most of my waking life not knowing what the actual words to these iconic rock choruses really were, and I’ve been having a great time singing along just the same.

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“Blinded By The Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

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Starting off my list of mumble-mouthed choruses is Manfred Mann’s Earth Band version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Blinded By The Light”, one of the most iconic examples of an unintelligible but still wildly popular rock song. Even Mann’s bandmates contest his actual lyrics. In this writer’s humble opinion, the phrase “wrapped up like a doucher” was syllabically correct enough to be my go-to line.

“Renegade” by Styx

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I would strongly consider Styx’s “Renegade” to be one of my all-time favorite classic rock tracks. But I honestly have no idea what they’re saying in the chorus. For the sake of this story and my sanity, I’ve finally looked them up after three decades in the mortal coil. “The renegade who had it made retrieved for a bounty / Never more to go astray / the judge will have revenge today on the wanted man.”

“Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen

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This unintelligible rock chorus is technically a gimme, considering not even The Kingsmen knew what they were muttering into the microphone while recording “Louie Louie”. In the absence of any real lyrics, the public began circulating rumors that the slurred vocals were covering up obscene and profane lines. As someone who has sung along to this track many times, I feel like the more compelling theory is that the words are good ol’ fashioned gibberish.

“Even Flow” by Pearl Jam

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Listen, I know Pearl Jam is low-hanging fruit. Eddie Vedder’s distinct vocal style is nearly as ubiquitous as the band itself. Nevertheless, I would be lying if I said I had a single clue what he’s saying throughout the entirety of “Even Flow”. Had someone not told me the song title, I wouldn’t even realize he says those two words at all. And this time, I’m not even going to look up what the lyrics really are. I’m okay with keeping that one a mystery.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns