3 Southern Rock Songs That Prove Three Guitars Are Better Than One

These three Southern rock songs feature three-part guitar moments. We all love a good solo. But it’s all the more impressive when musicians combine their strengths for a multi-part instrumental break. Once you hear these three multi-guitar solos, you’ll never be able to go back. Any other option will pale in comparison.

[RELATED: 4 Classic Rock Songs That Are So Bittersweet, Listening to Them Hurts and Feels Good All at Once]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Play video

Starting with an obvious choice, we have Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird”. Everyone knows the opening line, “If I leave here tomorrow / Would you still remember me?” But the guitar break at the end of the song is arguably more famous. The searing instrumental moment is one of the most famous trio guitar solos ever delivered on a rock song. This interwoven selection of guitar tones creates a rich, visceral musical experience that a single guitar just can’t provide.

Played primarily by Allen Collins, this solo made a case for the merits of overdubbing. Guitar layering has never been done more effectively than it was here on this southern rock masterpiece.

“Dreams I’ll Never See” — Molly Hatchet

Play video

Molly Hatchet’s southern rock was integral to the heavier side of the genre, as evidenced by “Dreams I’ll Never See”. The trio of guitar players (Dave Hlubek, Steve Holland, and Duane Roland) gives the country-tinged sub-genre a welcome grit and edge.

“‘Cause I’m hung up on dreams / I’m never gonna see, yeah / Lord help me, babe / Dreams get the best of me, yeah…I got dreams, I’ve got my dreams / To remember the love we had,” the lyrics read in this song about missed opportunities. That rather morose topic is paired with anthemic guitars and guttural musicianship. It’s everything that’s great about this high-octane sub-genre.

“Green Grass And High Tides” – The Outlaws

Play video

The Outlaws’ “Green Grass And High Tides” is a tribute to fallen heroes like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison. “Green grass and high tides forever / Castles of stone souls and glory / Lost faces say we adore you / As kings and queens bow and play for you,” the lyrics read. They pay homage in a way befitting such legends: a three-part, knock-your-socks-off guitar solo.

Hughie Thomasson, Billy Jones, and Henry Paul play the interwoven solo on this track, proving that multiple guitars are always more powerful than one.

(Photo by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)