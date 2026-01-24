3 Supergroups From the 1970s That Time Forgot About (but You Should Remember)

Many a supergroup formed in the 1970s, and many of them were made up of the finest talent that then-modern rock, blues, and pop had to offer. Sadly, as time churns on, some of the best supergroups from the 1970s have been forgotten by today’s music-enjoyers. And I think they deserve a bit more love, decades later. Let’s take a look at just a few supergroups from the 1970s that deserve to be remembered today.

Beck, Bogert & Appice

Beck, Bogert & Appice was a hard rock and blues rock supergroup that only stayed together for a few short years between 1972 and 1974. The outfit was made up of Jeff Beck (The Yardbirds), Tim Bogert (Vanilla Fudge), Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge), Bobby Tench (Alan Price & The Electric Blues Company), and Kim Milford.

They released just one studio album, a self-titled gem that peaked at No. 12 in the US in 1973, before disbanding. They planned a second album before dissolving, and songs from that unfinished record have since been released as bootlegs.

Paice Ashton Lord

Paice Ashton Lord, like Beck, Bogert & Appice, were together for a very short amount of time. This hard rock psychedelic band only made it from 1976 to 1978 before calling it quits. Paice Ashton Lord was made up of Ian Paice (Deep Purple), Tony Ashton (Family), Jon Lord (Deep Purple), Bernie Marsden (Whitesnake), and Paul Martinez. The group released one studio record, Malice In Wonderland, in 1977. After their breakup, three live albums were released, featuring recordings from several of their concerts in 1977. It’s a shame that this outfit didn’t go further.

U.K.

Their name might be generic, but there was nothing boring about the British prog-rock supergroup, U.K. This entry on our list of forgotten supergroups from the 1970s was initially only together from 1977 to 1980. They reunited briefly from 2011 to 2015.

U.K. was made up of members Eddie Jobson (Roxy Music), John Wetton (King Crimson), Allan Holdsworth (Soft Machine), Bill Bruford (Yes), and Terry Bozzio (Frank Zappa’s band). The group dropped two albums when they were together. Those include a self-titled effort from 1978 and Danger Money from 1979, as well as one live album. After their breakup and during their reunion, they released several additional live records.

