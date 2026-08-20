3 Surf Rock Songs From the 1960s You’d Never Skip on the Radio

The 1960s were a golden age for surf rock music. If you wanted to head to the sandy beaches and feel the sun’s rays on your shoulders, there was a lot of music to listen to and enjoy at the same time.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to showcase three tracks from back in the day that demonstrate the style’s popularity. Indeed, these are three surf rock songs from the 1960s you won’t change the radio dial for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris from ‘Wipe Out’ (1963)

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When you hear this 1963 track from The Surfaris, you can’t help but look around you and try to find a surfboard. Instantly, you want to pick it up from the sand and run into the ocean to ride the next big wave. But then you remember you’ve never surfed before; you can’t even swim all that well. Instead, maybe it’s a good idea to just listen to The Surfaris and let them jam out. That’s a fantastic way to spend a day, whether or not you even own a surfboard!

“Miserlou” by Dick Dale from ‘Surfers’ Choice’ (1962)

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If you were to make a list of the most important surf rock songs of all time, it’s likely that this track by Dick Dale would be at the top. Dale not only made the traditional song his own, but on his rendition of “Miserlou”, he demonstrated an incredible guitar playing ability. The muscles in the man’s forearms must have jutted out like palm tree trunks. Either way, though, this tune brings so much tension and energy to a setting. Then it explodes in joy, like a wave crashing onto the sandy shores.

“Pipeline” by The Chantays from ‘Pipeline’ (1963)

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This 1963 surf rock song almost sounds like it belongs in a western film shot on the California coast or on Hawaiian beaches. Indeed, it belongs in some movie where two surf cowboys are standing 10 paces apart, and they have their six-shooters aimed at one another. But then a big wave comes and crashes against the shores, getting the would-be shooters all wet. Then the chorus comes in, and both men decide to dance their troubles away. Can’t you imagine it? We certainly can!

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