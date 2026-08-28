3 Things I’ve Learned From Listening to Paul McCartney My Whole Life

Paul McCartney’s music is a wealth of knowledge, not just for songwriters but for anyone who listens to it. You can take a lot away from listening to this icon. I’ve taken away the three points below. I’m hit with these realizations every time I revisit this legend’s discography.

[RELATED: Remember When Paul McCartney Used a Soundtrack as an Excuse to Dust off Some Beatles Classics in the 80s?]

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A Great Melody Is Worth a Thousand Words

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Where McCartney and his bandmates differed was in what they prioritized in songwriting. These differences are most evident when you compare him to John Lennon. Though they were once well-suited co-writers, Lennon grew into a pessimistic, world-weary protest artist. McCartney, though he’s had his moments of that, is more interested in creating melodies that resound through generations. He isn’t afraid to lean into pop sensibilities, creating listenable songs as well as thought-provoking tunes.

McCartney’s music, both with The Beatles and without, features timeless melodies. Most people around the world can hum along to the songs he’s written, even if they don’t know the words that well. This legendary songwriter knows that a standout melody is worth a thousand words, and he has long put that notion to good use.

Don’t Underestimate Simplicity

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In the same vein, McCartney’s music has taught me that simplicity isn’t a bad thing. Songs like “Yesterday” and “Let It Be”, among others, prove that keeping things straightforward can often produce the most stunning results.

While McCartney has certainly been an experimentalist in his time, his best efforts kept the roots of songwriting in mind, delivering timeless, simplistic hits. We’re all impressed by his more complex offerings, but it’s the ballads with few words that keep us coming back.

Stay Curious and Keep Your Creative Spark As You Age

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Finally, if we can all learn anything from McCartney, it’s to maintain our creativity as we age. McCartney is a rare type of enduring icon that doesn’t fit into the “nostalgia act” category. He remains a viable artist with something to say, as is evidenced by his latest record, The Boys Of Dungeon Lane.

McCartney routinely expounds upon the career he’s built, never resting on his laurels. You can tell he’s an artist who still enjoys creating. That’s a rare thing to find in someone who’s been doing this as long as he has. We might not all be songwriters, but there is a relevant sense of stamina we can all take note of.

(Photo by David Farrell/Redferns)