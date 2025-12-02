3 Timeless Christmas Classics That Have Already Reached the Charts Once Again

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and you know that means—Christmas. As always, the Christmas season unofficially starts days before Thanksgiving and officially starts the day after Thanksgiving with decorations, deals, TV specials, and of course, music. Other than the actual holiday, Christmas music is arguably the most integral part of Christmas. That being so, here are three Christmas classics that have already reached the charts once again.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is one of the most successful songs of all time. Released in 1994, this Christmas single debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000. Years later, in 2019, it peaked at No. 1 on the chart. Needless to say, this single is about as inevitable as a family argument of some kind on Christmas Eve.

Since its No. 1 placement in 2019, Mariah Carey’s hit single has reached the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 five times. Yes, every year after 2019, the single has peaked at No. 1. So, it would be no surprise if it recaptures the top spot again this year, and it’s already on its way as the single is currently at No. 5 on the chart.

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

Like Carey’s classic hit, “Last Christmas” is arguably also one of the most successful singles of all time, and that is all thanks to the Christmas spirit. Released in 1984, “Last Christmas” by Wham! didn’t debut on the Billboard Hot 100 until 2017, in which it started at No. 50. However, last year, in 2024, it reached its peak position of No. 3.

Since 2017, “Last Christmas” has re-entered the chart every single holiday season. This year is no different, as the single is currently sitting at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, right underneath Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Andy Williams

Alright, there are several Christmas singles currently on the charts that we skipped over. However, we wanted to try and throw you something you could maybe call a curveball, but given just how predictable the general population’s seasonal playlist is, this is the best we could come up with. Regardless, Andy Williams’ 1963 single “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is just like the rest of the songs on this list; it is a holiday staple.

Debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017 at No. 48, Williams’ track has graced the Billboard Hot 100 every year since. As you probably surmised from our title, the same goes for this year. Currently, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is sitting at No. 17 on the chart behind the two songs mentioned as well as “Santa Tell Me”, “Jingle Bell Rock”, and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images