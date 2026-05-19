Legendary Nashville Honky Tonk Renames Front Room in Honor of Randy Travis

Randy Travis is the recipient of a big honor. Speaking to MusicRow, Barrett Hobbs, the owner of The Nashville Palace, revealed that the iconic venue will rename their front room in Travis’ honor.

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“In honor of the Storms of Life album and years of Randy Travis and The Nashville Palace, the front room will be renamed, forever and ever, The Randy Travis Room,” Hobbs told the outlet.

It’s no surprise that The Nashville Palace has chosen to honor Travis in this way. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, Travis performed at the venue under both his birth name, Randy Traywick, and his stage name, Randy Ray.

In 1983, Travis released a live album, Randy Ray Live At The Nashville Palace, which was recorded at the venue. John A. Hobbs, the then-owner of the Palace, funded the album, which directly led to Travis’ record deal.

Randy Travis to Celebrate Storms of Life‘s 40th Anniversary

The renamed room isn’t the only way The Nashville Palace is set to honor Travis. The venue will also play host to a 40th anniversary celebration of the singer‘s 1986 album, Storms of Life.

Travis’ debut LP, Storms of Life has been certified 3x Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, and spawned the No. 1 singles “On the Other Hand” and “Diggin’ Up Bones.”

The June 3 event, which will begin at 5 p.m., will include live music throughout the evening. It will also feature a band led by longtime friends Steve and Becky Hinson.

The event is free and open to the public, with fans being able to reserve tickets online.

“Hard to believe it’s been 40 years since Storms of Life changed my life forever,” Travis wrote on Instagram. “Join us on June 3rd at the @thenashvillepalace as we celebrate the album that started it all at the place that started it all.”

“This night is for the fans, heroes, and friends who have been singing these songs with us for decades. Hope to see y’all there, free limited tickets available now!” he added. “Thanks to @thenashvillepalace @warnerrecordsnashville for sticking with me all these years…”

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina