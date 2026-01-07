3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Still Hit Hard

If the world voted on the best decade of music, which era do you think would win? It’s quite possible that the 1970s would come out on top. That time period blended hard rock with funk, disco, the beginning of rap, and magnetic punk rock. Hard to beat that!

It also boasted several one-hit wonders that still hit us in our hearts today—songs that tend to combine all those sounds listed above. Below, we wanted to highlight some of those tracks. Indeed, these are three timeless one-hit wonders from the 1970s that still hit hard.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1971)

While Eric Clapton certainly has many hit tracks, this was the only one that came from his group, Derek & The Dominos. But no matter how you slice it, “Layla” is one of those songs that rattles your skeleton. The vocal performance is like thunder, the guitar like lightning. It’s also one of those songs you recognize instantly, as soon as it comes on. From those first notes, you’re in for a 1970s classic rock treat.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1974)

This song, which was originally released by The Everly Brothers in 1960, hits the heart in another way compared to the song above. It’s not the earth-shattering offering like “Layla”. Instead, it moves you emotionally. There is nothing more human than the pains of love, and on this recording, Nazareth expresses that very deep reality. Love does hurt; love can cause pain. For as warm and lovely as it can be, it’s not an oasis only. Just as Nazareth.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry from ‘Wild Cherry’ (1976)

This song will always be good, and it will always be funny. The origin of this track is famous. A rock band was playing in a club when a patron asked if they were going to switch from what they were doing and play something more funky instead. The band thought about this request and eventually wrote a song based on it. Thanks to that patron, we have this timeless one-hit wonder. Life works in mysterious ways, does it not?

