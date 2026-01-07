New Music, New Tour? Garth Brooks Says Anything’s Possible in 2026

For fans of Garth Brooks, the last few years have been somewhat quiet when it comes to the recording studio. While still touring and performing, the country star hasn’t released a studio album since 2023 with Time Traveler. The album featured collaboration with both Ronnie Dunn and Kelly Clarkson. But again, since that moment—silence. But it appeared that Brooks was completely open to what 2026 had to offer as he declared, “It’s all on the table.”

Keeping fans updated about the current state of his career, Brooks posted on his social media and website. Like others, the singer is prepared to hit the ground running in 2026. Creating a short list, he wrote, “New Year, New Music, New Tour. It’s All On The Table in 2026.” Keeping it simple, Brooks put the announcement in ALL CAPS. And if that wasn’t enough, it was also the title.

Expanding on the title, Brooks added a statement to the post. “I’m an artist, I HAVE to make music. And I’m an entertainer, so I HAVE to take the music to the people.”

Garth Brooks Headlining Hyde Park In 2026

With Brooks being part of country music since the 1980s, the artist has spent nearly half his life in the music industry. Passionate about music, lyrics, and the stories that connect us with the past, present, and future, Brooks hoped to embrace the uncertainty of the new year.

Looking at his current schedule, Brooks has already booked a few gigs. He will perform at Summerfest on June 16 and 17 before headlining at Hyde Park in London on June 27.

While Brooks shared upcoming events surrounding his own career, he was sure to add some details about his wife, Trisha Yearwood. “My bride is touring through the first half of the year. Then we will see what may be waiting for us in the second half.”

Referring to himself as “Mr. Yearwood” in the post, Brooks saw the next 12 months as the “fun part.” And whether it be a new tour, new music, or a new album, he insisted “nothing” was “off the table.”

