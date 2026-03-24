3 Times a Rock Song Accidentally Became Humanity’s Theme Song Thanks to Classic Space Movies

When you think about it, what songs a filmmaker uses in a space movie is pretty important. Like sending any other type of message up into real space, a fictitious trip to the stars gives a director the chance to say something big about humanity. Art is a large part of the human experience, especially the universal language of music.

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Space movies typically use their soundtracks to great effect. Whether it’s sweeping orchestral moments that match the infinite expanse of space or popular needle drops that remind the on-screen astronauts of back home, music choices can make a movie about space even more thrilling than it already is. The three rock songs below have all felt like humanity’s theme song for a moment, thanks to their inclusion in classic space movies.

[RELATED: Needle Drops: 4 Songs That Have Become Synonymous With Movies and Their Characters]

“Starman” from ‘The Martian’

Perhaps it’s an obvious song choice for a movie about a man trapped in space, but David Bowie’s “Starman” has never sounded more at home than it did in the 2015 film, The Martian. As Matt Damon’s character starts to get a grip on his marooned trip to Mars, this song gets a needle drop, giving viewers a dose of classic rock magic.

Not only does this song have major cultural appeal, but it’s a classic for a reason. Even without the space imagery this film provides, “Starman” became a universal favorite. Hearing this song in this setting feels like opening a capsule sent from humanity to some unknown, attempting to encapsulate what we’re all about.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” from ‘Armageddon’

Of course, Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” feels right at home in Armageddon. That’s because it was written for the film. But that doesn’t make it any less right for this list. When thinking of classic rock songs that capture the scope of space and the height of human emotion, it’s this one that comes to mind.

This Diane Warren-penned song captures many of the emotions in this movie. It’s both personal to the listener and their own experiences and perfectly befits the larger-than-life circumstances on screen.

Songfacts: I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing | Aerosmith The song earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original song but lost to “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt. It was Diane Warren’s fifth nomination in that category, and her fifth loss. Looking back, it was probably her best shot: The song was a hit, the movie was a hit, and the artist recording it was huge. Warren earning a nomination and then losing became almost a ritual, but there always seemed to be a more prominent movie with a more prominent song. For instance, her 2021 nomination, “Somehow You Do” by Reba McEntire from the movie Four Good Days, stood little chance against “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish from the James Bond movie of the same name.

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Guardians Of The Galaxy has plenty of memorable needle drops, including this yacht rock classic, “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl).” This wasn’t widely known by the general public—mostly the film’s young viewers—before it found a home on this soundtrack. Nevertheless, hearing it come from the speakers of a wayfaring space cowboy from Earth makes it sound nearly existential.

This is an upbeat track, but this superhero flick gives it scope. It’s impossible not to associate this song with space since its inclusion in the soundtrack. Moreover, it feels like a love song befitting the human race when seen in this light.

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