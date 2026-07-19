3 Tony Bennett Songs That Still Give Me Chills

Tony Bennett certainly had one of the most extraordinary careers of all time. With a career that spanned more than 70 years, Bennett’s hits are far too many to mention. With that in mind, these are three of Bennett’s most memorable songs, which still give me chills today.

“Rags To Riches”

Play video

Out in 1953, “Rags To Riches”, Richard Adler and Jerry Ross are the writers of “Rags To Riches”. Bennett recorded “Rags To Riches” with Percy Faith & His Orchestra. It became an eight-week No. 1 single for Bennett.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rags To Riches” says, “I know I’d go from rags to riches / If you would only say you care / And though my pocket may be empty / I’d be a millionaire/ My clothes may still be torn and tattered / But in my heart I’d be a king / Your love is all that ever mattered / It’s everything.“

“Rags To Riches” became Bennett’s second No. 1 hit, following his 1952 debut single, “Because Of You”. In 2006, Bennett released a version of “Rags To Riches” with Elton John.

“The Lady Is A Tramp” With Lady Gaga

Play video

In 2011, Bennett released his Duets II album, with collaborations of some classic hits, joined by some of music’s most notable singers. Included on Duets II is “The Lady Is A Tramp”. The song was written by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart.

“The Lady Is A Tramp” says, “She loves the free, fresh wind in her hair / Life without care / She’s broke, but it’s o’k / She hates California, it’s cold and it’s damp / That’s why the lady is a tramp.”

Bennett also released a few duet albums with Lady Gaga, beginning with Cheek To Cheek in 2014.

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco”

Play video

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco” is one of Bennett’s most notable hits. Released in 1962, the song is the title track of a record that came out that same year. “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” was written by George Cory and Douglass Cross.

A song about the pain of separation, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” says, “I left my heart in San Francisco / High on a hill, it calls to me / To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars / The morning fog may chill the air, I don’t care.”

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco” was the B-side of “Once Upon A Time”. When that song didn’t do well, Bennett pivoted and made “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” the single instead.

Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images