3 Lyric-Free TV Theme Songs Everyone Can Still Sing Along To

A theme song can make or break a TV show. The title sequence is the first thing that hooks an audience. Before we know all our favorite characters, we get attached to the cleverly written motif at the beginning of the show. While most TV show theme songs have lyrics that pertain to the plot, others choose to go wordless, focusing on a memorable riff or melody. The three theme songs below are lyric-free, but everyone can still sing along to them.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 TV Show Theme Songs That Defined the 1990s]

The X-Files

Many shows have tried to emulate the eerie, yet enticing vibes of The X-Files. Few have managed it, giving this procedural a cult fandom. While the plotlines themselves are the leading cause of the uneasiness the audience feels, it’s the theme song for this show that sets the scene.

Even if you had no idea what The X-Files was about, you could get the gist with one listen to the theme. It’s straightforward. A few synths are put together to create a creepy motif. Despite its brevity and its lack of lyrics, this theme song is as memorable as any.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

We’d bet most of the world could sing along to the Law & Order theme. You don’t even need to be a fan of the show to know it. It’s that prevalent in pop culture. The theme song is very ’90s, complete with some swanky guitar riffs and synthy piano notes. Despite its indication of its era, it is still used today, which speaks to its unexpected timelessness.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is one of the longest-running TV shows. While that endurance is in part due to the juicy plotlines, we have to think this memorable theme song played a part as well.

[RELATED: Top 10 TV Theme Songs from the 2000s and 2010s]

Seinfeld

The theme song to Seinfeld is not only a stellar opening for the show, but a powerful punch line. There is something innately silly about this theme. The slap bass rhythm instantly brings a smile to the audience’s face, which is all you can ask of the theme song to a comedy.

This theme is as catchy as any chorus. Even when this theme is played without the show accompanying, everyone knows what it is. Given that there are no lyrics to this song, that kind of recognition is laudable.

(Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)