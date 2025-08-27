Post Malone Just Delivered a Backstage Cover of a 1972 Eagles Classic—and “My Soul Is Smiling So Hard”

Already finding success in genres like hip-hop, pop, and trap, Post Malone decided to take his career a different route when he released F-1 Trillion. Marking his debut in country music, it seemed that the singer found his home in Nashville. Loving the process of making the album and how country music embraced him with open arms, Malone completed his transition when sporting classic country attire, including a cowboy hat. And recently, he decided to pay tribute to the Eagles when he offered a simplistic cover of “Take It Easy.”

Not needing a stage or thousands of screaming fans, Malone appeared to be relaxing backstage when he performed “Take It Easy.” Holding a glass of beer in his right hand, the star showcased the range of his musical talent. For the small group around him, they received a special treat as the musician playing the keyboard needed to balance the instrument using books.

Fans Urge Post Malone To Release Full Version Of “Take It Easy”

Already climbing over 29,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of the cover as comments read, “Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more! You pop off with the Eagles.” Another person added, “Omg Post Malone covering The Eagles! My soul is smiling so hard!” With the praise continuing to pile up, others called for Malone to release a full version. “So we need a full version of this. Thanks for that.”

The possibility of Malone recording a full version might not be that wild an idea. Since the song released during the early 1970s, it was covered by Travis Tritt and Jackson Browne. Browne had a special relationship with the hit song, given that he wrote it alongside Glenn Frey.

When releasing “Take It Easy”, it peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. But that was just the start for the classic, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame placed it on its list of 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.

Blurring the lines between genres, Malone’s rendition of the classic serves as another reminder that his musical journey is only getting started.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Bud Light)