3 Underrated Classic Rock Songs That Require Some Patience at Over 11 Minutes Long

Classic rock songs can either be short or long; this particular genre doesn’t have a standard in that department. However, there have been a few very long classic rock songs through the years that have surprised listeners with their runtime. And I think the following long classic rock songs are worth a bit of patience. Let’s take a look!

“The End” by The Doors

“The End” by The Doors, released in 1966, clocks in at a whopping 11 minutes and 41 seconds (or 44 seconds, depending on the version). A shorter version of this song exists that is only about six minutes and 31 seconds. This is a particularly haunting long-winded song, considering it was the last song frontman Jim Morrison would perform live before his untimely death in 1971. According to lore, this song’s hefty running time was the result of weeks of performances at the famed Whisky a Go Go nightclub, which resulted in a constantly evolving song. Their nearly 12-minute recording of the track from their debut album was the result, and I have to say, it’s a solid song worth having some patience for.

“Desolation Row” by Bob Dylan

This 1965 Bob Dylan classic has a runtime of 11 minutes and 21 seconds (or 23 seconds, depending on where you’re streaming it). A standout addition to Highway 61 Revisited, this hefty folk-rock song closes out the album beautifully. The lyrics are surreal, and Dylan’s storytelling almost goes off into a tangent. But it’s all so captivating, and “Desolation Row” is a fine example of what Dylan was capable of in terms of songwriting early in his career.

“Sister Ray” by The Velvet Underground

“Sister Ray” by The Velvet Underground is quite long compared to the other two on this list, clocking in at a surprising 17 minutes and 29 seconds. When it comes to long classic rock songs, few are longer than this 1968 garage rock track. This song closes out the 1968 album White Light/White Heat and is made up of lyrics a la Lou Reed himself. It’s a debaucherous delight and exactly the type of song you’d expect to come from the legendary proto-punk outfit. And despite being so long, the structure of the song is simple with a basic funky riff.

Photo by Dezo Hoffman/Shutterstock