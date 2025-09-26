3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1967 I Bet You Don’t Remember

I write about forgotten songs often. However, there are still plenty of songs from the 1960s that I, myself, have never even heard of. The following three songs from 1967 are a few examples of hits that have been somewhat forgotten over time. Younger generations may have never heard of them to begin with. Let’s refresh your memory with a few gems from music history, shall we?

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees

Remember this little gem from The Monkees? If not, you’re not alone. It’s an amazing song and was a No. 1 hit for the band, but it was also their last No. 1 hit in the United States. “Daydream Believer” was released in October 1967 and has been covered fairly often through the years, namely by the likes of Anne Murray in 1979, who scored a No. 12 hit with her version. It’s a classic psychedelic pop tune about suburbia, and I think it deserves as much love as hits like “I’m A Believer” and “Last Train To Clarksville”.

“My Cup Runneth Over” by Ed Ames

If you were a fan of traditional pop in the late 1960s, you might just remember this song. If not, this little gem might be a mystery to you. “My Cup Runneth Over” by Ed Ames was technically released in late 1966, but became a No. 8 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March of 1967. I’m not surprised this lovely song was nominated for a Grammy back in the day. It’s a classic easy listening tune that stands out among the hundreds, if not thousands, of psychedelic pop and rock songs that came out that year.

“It Must Be Him” by Vikki Carr

Vikki Carr scored a hefty hit with this 1967 easy listening pop tune. This song is technically a cover of a French tune, originally written by Gilbert Bécaud and Maurice Vidalin, and recorded by Bécaud himself. Carr’s English version, with lyrics penned by Mack David, was an international hit. “It Must Be Him” hit No. 3 in the United States, and it’s wild to me that it’s one of the most forgotten songs of 1967 today. It’s a real gem. Kids from the 1980s might remember this tune from the film Moonstruck.

