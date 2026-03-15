3 Underrated Songs That Country Artists Released Before They Got Famous

Everybody has to start somewhere, and your favorite country artists are no exception to that rule. It’s always fun to take a trip down memory lane and see how creatives have evolved with time, inspiring even. That definitely doesn’t mean, however, that their songs were bad back in the day, Here are some underrated songs from country artists before everybody knew their names.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Wonder” by Megan Moroney

Before she was singing songs like “6 Months Later” and “Tennessee Orange”, “Wonder” was the first song Megan Moroney ever released. However, while talking with Matt Burrill, Megan revealed that she actually didn’t have any plans to put that song out first. She had another song in mind to put out instead and posted “Wonder” on social media to “hold fans over” while they waited. Then, lo and behold, “Wonder” ended up being the one that fans resonated with even more. “And then when Wonder blew up, I was like, ‘If I don’t put out ‘Wonder’ people are gonna be pissed off,’” a young Megan shared.

“Damn You” by Ella Langley

Before “You Look Like You Love Me” was a chart-topping success, Ella Langley was trying to capture the attention of country fans with songs like “Country Boy’s Dream Girl” and “Damn You”. Personally, I love this one because not only does it have a little bit of a pop edge (“Choosin’ Texas would never), but the chorus is undeniably catchy. If anything, this song definitely deserves more recognition, but it also shows how much Ella has evolved over the last couple of years.

“Better Than Me” by Riley Green and Randy Owen

Before he achieved mainstream success with that Ella Langley duet, Green was collaborating with artists like Randy Owen. Just like with Ella, it’s easy to see how much Green has improved since he put out this song in 2020, but honestly, I love the hook on this one. Talking about his growth as a writer, Green shares that it’s his audience that has helped him evolve. “I mean, I’ve had quite a bit of success that I never thought I would have,” he explained. “So you look at songwriting as something that you can become better at and do a better job at. And I think that I’ve always used the crowd every week to kind of help shape my songwriting…”

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