Ella Langley’s Hot Streak Continues With Major Billboard Honor

Ella Langley is having nothing short of a historic run in country music. Over the past two years, she dazzled on screen with “You Look Like You Love Me” alongside Riley Green. She topped the charts with her latest song, “Choosin’ Texas”. And now, she signed a lucrative contract with American Eagle. Truly embracing her country music stardom, it appears that Billboard noticed the singer’s strides as they announced she would be honored at the 2026 Women in Music Awards.

Just give an example of Langley‘s star power – when she released “Choosin’ Texas,” it became an instant hit. Looking at the charts, the singer watched as the hit was the fastest solo female song to land in the top 10 at US Country Radio in the last decade. It didn’t stop there as she became the first woman ever to score No. 1 on Country Airplay, the Hot 100, and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

Capitalizing on her success, Langley will release her newest album, Dandelion, on April 10. Thrilled to be expanding her career, Billboard will present her with the Powerhouse Award. The award is granted to stars who have a “commanding voice, bold storytelling, and chart success.”

Only needing to hear “Choosin’ Texas”, it’s clear that Langley easily checks off each of the requirements.

Ella Langley Nominated For Woman Of The Year

Langley won’t be the only one honored at the 2026 Women in Music Awards. The night will also celebrate Teyanna Taylor, Kehlani, Laufey, Zara Larsson, and Tate McRae.

Offering some insight into picking those being honored, Billboard’s co-chief content creator, Jason Lipshutz, said, “The 2026 Billboard Women in Music honors artists who are not only shaping the sound of today, but defining the culture of tomorrow. This year’s honorees represent bold creativity, global influence and artistic excellence across genres. From breakthrough voices to enduring icons, each of these women is pushing the industry forward in powerful ways.”

Taking place on April 29, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Langley will have a chance to take home more than the Powerhouse Award. Thanks to the award, she was also in the running for the coveted Woman of the Year.

Whether she ultimately takes home Woman of the Year or not, Langley’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. With a chart-topping single, a new album on the horizon, and now major recognition from Billboard, the country star continues to prove she’s not just a moment but a movement.

(Photo by Omar Vega/WireImage)