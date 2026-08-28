3 Underrated Stevie Nicks Songs From the 80s That Are Not About Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks has been known to write the heartbreak power ballad to end all power ballads (aka “Silver Springs”). However, she also has quite a few great songs that aren’t about her ex-Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham. Here are some hidden gems in Nicks’ catalog that you won’t want to miss.

“Sable On Blond”

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This beautiful Nicks song was written after she came home from the Bella Donna Tour. Part of this song is about the end of her relationship with Jimmy Iovine. It seems that part of it is also about learning to be okay alone.

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“…But the song really is about learning to live with Stevie,” she once shared. “Learn to be a stranger, learn to live in silence, learn not to call on everybody else to get you out of everything or make everybody else pay for what you’re going through because you’ve chosen this life. Like Arthur learned from Excalibur, you do not ever call on your most precious magic unless you are literally out of other choices.”

“After The Glitter Fades”

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This song was written when Nicks and Buckingham were together, but it’s more of a reflection on fame. Ironically, Nicks wrote this one before either of them was really known at all. Eventually, the song was included on Bella Donna in 1981 and released as a single in 1982.

Well I never thought I’d make it

Here in Hollywood

I never thought I’d ever want to stay

What I seem to touch these days

Has turned to gold

What I seem to want

Well you know I’ll find a way.

“Has Anyone Ever Written Anything For You?”

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Nicks wrote this song about Joe Walsh’s daughter, Emma, who died in a car accident when she was three. Nicks has said that the Eagles frontrunner, whom she was dating when she wrote this song, was “the great, great love” of her life.

“I had been complaining about a lot of things… and he decided to make me aware of how unimportant my problems were,” Nicks shared in the liner notes of her Timespace greatest hits album. So he told me that he had taken this little girl to this magic park whenever he could, and the only thing she ever complained about was that she was too little to reach up to the drinking fountain.”

Photo by: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images