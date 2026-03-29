Guns N’ Roses Give Two New Songs Their Live Debut, Cover Black Sabbath and Bob Dylan During First Tour Stop of 2026

Guns N’ Roses’ tour is off to an incredible start. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan kicked off their 2026 world tour in Monterrey, Mexico, on March 28, and fans there got an unforgettable show.

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During the set, which took place at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival, GNR played their hits including “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “November Rain,” and “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Attendees also got the chance to experience the live debut of two new Guns N’ Roses songs. The band played “Atlas” and “Nothin’,” both of which were released in December, during their time on stage.

GNR’s set was also full of covers. The guys played their own versions of Wings’ “Live and Let Die,” Black Sabbath’s “Sabbath Bloody Sabbath,” and Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

They closed out their 26-song night with a performance of “Paradise City,” which they released in 1987.

Following their festival appearance, Guns N’ Roses will head to Brazil to play nine shows over the month of April. From there, they’ll head to Florida for two shows, before taking Europe by storm in June and July.

They’ll end their trek with a North American run, playing the U.S. and Canada throughout July, August, and September.

Guns N’ Roses Has New Music on the Way

During a January appearance on Loudwire Nights, Slash opened up about what he excites him most about touring.

“It changes from night to night, what I look forward to,” he said. “It just depends on the mood. We play a long set and one of the reasons why it’s so long is because we just love playing all these songs that we want to just. We could pretty much do it all night.”

Slash also revealed that a new album is forthcoming from the band, though he didn’t have a timeline for its release.

“We’re obviously going toward making a whole new record of original stuff,” he said. “It’s not something we really discuss too much, but we have a ton of material and so we have to go in and sort of hone in on that and see what’s going to happen.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip

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