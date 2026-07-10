3 Whitney Houston Songs That Will Make You Feel Like Anything Is Possible

Some Whitney Houston songs, like “I Will Always Love You”, require an audience that is all their own. Others ask you to dance along and celebrate love’s unshakable power. Here are three Houston songs that will make you feel like you can take on anything. Just listen to those singable melodies, and you’re all set.

“Higher Love”

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This song was originally done by Steve Winwood in 1986. Houston covered the song in 1990. If you’re already a fan of this one, you definitely need to check out Kygo’s version from 2020.

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Seth Faber, who had the idea to turn the Whitney Houston vocal into an EDM track, talked to Music Week about the decision to consult Kygo.

“…I later learned that Kygo had been a fan of Whitney’s and felt as deeply inspired by the vocal as the rest of us. So he gave it a whack, and it was absolutely outstanding,” Faber shared. “It’s not an easy thing to do because you can’t really overproduce it—it’s Whitney’s vocal, and you have to let it shine. But then he did something a bit audacious, which is he chopped up the vocal to create the drop on the record, and it was brilliant, frankly…”

“Love Will Save The Day”

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In the grand scheme of things, this wasn’t Whitney Houston’s most popular song. However, “Love Will Save The Day” was still a successful Top Ten hit for the singer. This song is upbeat and even carries a rhythm and percussion that’s reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”. Houston encourages the listener that even when things get difficult in life, “Love will always play the greater part.”

“How Will I Know”

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Even though this song looms with uncertainty over what seems to be an undefined relationship, “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston is undeniably catchy. Plus, Houston’s soaring vocals are the cherry on top.

Narada Michael Walden did the tracking for “How Will I Know”. She recalled hearing Houston sing the opening line for the first time with Hits Daily Double:

“I had to call this new artist to find out how high she could sing. I said, ‘Hi, this is Narada. I’m over here tracking this song called ‘How Will I Know’. I purposely made the first line super high. ‘Can you sing high?’ And Whitney calmly says, ‘Yes, I can sing high,’ and she sings the first line: ‘There’s a boy I know, he’s the one I dream of.’”

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