3 Wildly Different (but Amazing) Movie Soundtracks From 1994 That Hit No. 1

Smack-dab in the middle of the 1990s, the year 1994 was a seminal time in music. It was the year Kurt Cobain died. It was the year Dave Matthews Band released its first studio LP. The year 1994 was also the year that saw three wildly different movie soundtracks hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

During the 90s, movies were crucial. High school kids took dates there on the weekends. College kids avoided class in the dark theaters. And music lovers combed films for excellent soundtracks. That’s just the way life was back then! These are three wildly different soundtracks from 1994 that hit No. 1.

‘The Crow: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1994)

One of the albums that showcased the impressive and eclectic list of artists making music in the mid-90s was the soundtrack for the controversial film, The Crow. The LP included music from artists like Stone Temple Pilots, Nine Inch Nails, Rage Against The Machine, Violent Femmes, and a number of other greats. It also had a nod to the past with bands like The Cure. If you wanted to rock—if you wanted to rage—this was your mid-90s soundtrack.

‘The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ (1994)

Moving from the buzzing moods of The Crow to the animated love story of The Lion King. Elton John provided the hits needed for this film soundtrack, which included memorable songs from him like “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King”. It’s one of those soundtracks that gets you excited for the day—bright and powerful. Like a lion!

‘Murder Was The Case OST’ (1994)

In 1994, the short film and soundtrack of the same name were released. Indeed, the 18-minute Murder Was The Case shows rapper Snoop Dogg dying and coming back to life after making a deal with the devil. It also produced the single “What Would You Do?”, which garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. It’s a hard-hitting time capsule of the era in rap.

Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns