3 Wings Songs That Denny Laine Wrote with Paul McCartney

Denny Laine had a career that most musicians would envy. He was a co-founder of two of the most prominent bands in rock and roll history—Wings and The Moody Blues—earning him a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of The Moody Blues. Though the lineup changed several times, McCartney and Laine remained steadfast throughout Wings’ decade-long history.

Videos by American Songwriter

While McCartney’s wife Linda was his main songwriting collaborator in Wings, Laine also frequently wrote with McCartney, the two producing some of Wings’ most famous songs. Laine passed away in December 2023 at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of timeless music. Check out three Wings songs you didn’t know Laine wrote with McCartney.

Arguably the most famous song McCartney and Laine wrote together for Wings is “Mull of Kintyre.” The song holds significance to McCartney, as it’s named in honor of a part of Scotland where he’s had his High Park Farm for decades. Laine went to McCartney’s Scotland estate where McCartney played him the chorus, with Laine predicting it was a hit. “If it’s good, if we do it properly, it’ll be a compliment,” Laine replied to McCartney’s worry if it would be accepted by the locals.

True to Laine’s prediction, “Kintyre” was a massive success around the world, hitting No. 1 in their native U.K., along with Australia, South Africa, and more countries. It’s one of the best-selling singles in the U.K. and the first to sell more than two million copies in the country. Though not technically a Christmas song, it was deemed the No. 1 Christmas song in the U.K. in 1977 when it reached the top of the Singles chart the week of Christmas Day.

An important number in Laine’s songwriting career with Wings is “No Words.” Featured on the Band on the Run, “No Words” was Laine’s first co-writing credit on a Wings song. “I always remember the songs that I wrote,” Laine told North Coast Music Beat. “One of the favorite songs from our time together was the one I wrote and Paul helped me finish which is ‘No Words’ which is on Band on the Run. A lot of people say they like that song too.”

Band on the Run hit No. 1 on both the UK Albums Chart and Billboard 200 in the US, the album marking one of the most successful in McCartney’s career after the end of The Beatles.

[RELATED: Celebrating Denny Laine’s Artistry With 5 Songs From Wings and The Moody Blues]

“London Town” is the title track of Wings’ 1978 album. The ode to their home city of London landed inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart. “We worked very well together because we were friends,” Laine told Hit Channel about working with McCartney. “It’s not difficult to work with a friend. I think we had the same sort of background: we listened to the same music. We had a very close relationship musically. So, it was very easy and that’s why we had so much success, I believe: The fact that we were friends.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns