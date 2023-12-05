Darius Rucker Gets Honest on Hollywood Walk of Fame Honor: “I Always Feel Like I Haven’t Done Enough”

Few artists see the kind of success that Darius Rucker has attained in his career. He started as the vocalist and rhythm guitar player for Hootie & The Blowfish. The band released five studio albums, had several hit singles, and won two Grammy Awards. Then, in 2008, Rucker released his first country album. Since then, he has taken home another Grammy as well as CMA and ACM awards among others. Now, he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, Rucker isn’t ready to rest on his laurels. He is nowhere near finished pushing himself as an artist and cranking out music. Yesterday (December 4), he spoke to Fox News Digital about his work ethic and getting a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I think the thing that keeps me working so hard is I always feel like I haven’t done enough,” he explained. This comes after five albums with Hootie & The Blowfish, a solo R&B album, and seven country albums.

Then, Rucker discussed his reaction to learning about his star on the Walk of Fame. “I heard about it on Twitter and I freaked out,” he recalled. “I really called my manager and I was like ‘Is this real?’ I was looking on the site to see if it was The Onion. It was pretty amazing.”

Darius Rucker on Country Music

Earlier this year, Rucker sat down with American Songwriter to discuss his career, his latest album, and more. During the conversation, he revealed his favorite things about country music.

“I love the storytelling,” he said. “That’s probably my favorite thing about it. I always say that most country songs are a three-minute movie. They just tell a story. And I love that.”

Few genres allow an artist the freedom to sing or record cover songs that country music does. “I love the way I get to sing it. Not even my stuff—singing a Radney Foster song. It just tells a story, and you get the whole story and then, at the end, you get this great payoff. I love being a part of that. I love getting to do that. And it’s just great music,” he added.

Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images