3 Wise Country Songs From the 1990s I Want To Show My Kid

Parents know. Some musical genres you just want to show your kid as soon as possible. While heavy metal and punk rock might not be the first options for a young one, there are other styles that are more befitting. Like country music!

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That’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive not only into the country genre, but we also wanted to explore three country songs that are perfect for sharing with your offspring. Indeed, these are three wise country songs from the 1990s I want to show my kid.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1990)

If you had to pick one country song to represent the entire 1990s, this just might be it. Of course, Garth Brooks is likely the country star of the decade. He sold out more stadiums during the decade than some NFL football teams. And one of the reasons for all that success is this classic country tune about spending time with people who are just mainstream successes. It takes all kinds, and that’s something that country reminds us of over and over. Thankfully.

“Fancy” by Reba McEntire from ‘Rumor Has It’ (1991)

Okay, so your child should probably be a bit older before you show them this song, but that’s okay. Lifelong learning! Not only does this country song, which was originally written by Bobbie Gentry, tell one of the best stories in country music history—and that’s saying a lot! Country music is known for its stories, known for the wisdom it gives to its fans. And the window into the life of Fancy is as interesting and worthy as any!

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain from ‘Come On Over’ (1997)

This is just a fun song. It’s playful, silly, and famous. Hearing Shania Twain sing that iconic chorus has sent chills up and down the necks of likely billions of people over the years. The Canadian-born Twain is one of the most successful country artists of all time. So, why not expose your little one to one of the greats in the genre? You can start today!

Photo by Frederick Breedon/WireImage