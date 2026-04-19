On the Charts 57 Years Ago, Glen Campbell Was at No. 1 With a Heartbreakingly Romantic War Song Penned by Jimmy Webb

On this day, April 19, 1969, country singer Glen Campbell’s rendition of “Galveston” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US. The song was one of many hits from Campbell’s career. It first debuted on the chart on March 15, 1969. Just as well, it spent three weeks at No. 1 and 14 weeks total on the chart. The tune was also a crossover pop hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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The song “Galveston” is about a young man, tasked with going into battle, who fantasizes about seeing the woman he loves back home in the Texas town of Galveston. It’s a tragically romantic tune, one that clearly resonated with listeners in and out of the country music sphere.

Interestingly enough, this wasn’t a Glen Campbell original. “Galveston” was actually written by country icon Jimmy Webb, though it was Campbell and The Wrecking Crew’s rendition that was a smash hit. The song was also recorded previously by pop singer Don Ho in 1968.

Campbell’s version stirred up just a bit of controversy over what fans and listeners believed were the song’s intentions.

Glen Campbell’s Rendition of “Galveston” Has Been Debated Over Its Intended Meaning

Singer Don Ho introduced Campbell to “Galveston” after he released his version of the tune in 1968. Ho’s version is appropriately mournful and more of a ballad. Campbell’s version ended up being a bit more upbeat. There was also a noteworthy lyrical difference that led fans to believe that “Galveston” was a patriotic song.

In Ho’s version, the second verse is as follows:

Wonder if she could forget me

I’d go home if they would let me

Put down this gun

And go to Galveston.

Glen Campbell’s version of the second verse (as well as songwriter Jimmy Webb’s version from 1972) is as follows:

I still hear your sea waves crashing

While I watch the cannons flashing

I clean my gun

And dream of Galveston.

Webb is on record saying that the song is not a “patriotic” tune, especially when it came to Campbell’s version. He noted that “Galveston” was about a young man who is “caught up in something he doesn’t understand and would rather be somewhere else.”

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