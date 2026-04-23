3 Years Ago, We Said an Unexpected Goodbye to the Beloved Country Music Giant Behind Your Favorite George Jones and George Strait Hits

On April 23, 2023, the tragic loss of Keith Gattis rippled through the country music world. The country music singer-songwriter—responsible for tracks like Kenny Chesney’s “El Cerrito Place” and George Strait’s “I Got a Car”—died in a tractor accident at his Nashville, Tennessee home. He was just 52 years old.

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“Keith in addition to being a fantastically talented Texas born guitar “slinger”, singer and songwriter, had as pure a musical soul as anyone I ever met,” country singer Dwight Yoakam wrote on Facebook after Gattis’ death.

Gattis joined Yoakam’s band in 2002 as band leader and lead electric guitarist. He played on the 2005 album Blame the Vain, which Yoakam produced himself.

Keith Gattis’ Quiet Influence in Nashville

Born May 26, 1970, in Georgetown, Texas, Keith Gattis moved to Nashville in 1992 with just $800 in his pocket. After landing a gig as Johnny Paycheck’s touring guitar, he signed with RCA Nashville. Gattis released his self-titled debut album in April 1996.

The album yielded just one minor hit, “Little Drops of My Heart”, which peaked at No. 53 on the country songs chart. However, protests that Gattis was somehow “too country” for country radio ended his time with RCA. In 2001, he moved to Los Angeles, where he felt more comfortable leaning into his own blend of alternative rock and honky-tonk music.

Continuing his songwriting career, Gattis penned tracks for artists like George Strait, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, Randy Houser, and more. He also lent his session guitar skills to George Jones, Jon Pardi, Sunny Sweeney, and others.

[RELATED: Watch George Strait Honor Longtime Friend Keith Gattis as Both Are Inducted Into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame]

He Never Wanted to Be a Star

Keith Gattis would release just one more album, 2005’s Big City Blues. However, his impact on country music never faded. Returning to Nashville, the singer-songwriter launched Pioneertown Recording in 2012, where he produced albums for Kendall Marvel, Wade Bowen, Randy Houser, and others.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, Gattis said, “I got lucky and had a little success. It got me enough money to pay off my debts, get square with the tax man, and put a down payment on my house. There were a lot of good reasons to give up. It’s butt kicking to say the least.”

He continued, “I thought I was going to be a star, but I never really wanted that. I wanted a great career so I could play music for the rest of my life and that’s what I’ve ended up with.”

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