On This Day in 2024, We Said Goodbye to the Hell-Raisin’ Allman Brothers Founder Who Pushed the Boundaries of His Craft

Today (April 18) marks two years since we lost Dickey Betts, the Allman Brothers co-founder who—alongside Duane Allman—rewrote the rulebook for rock guitarist partnerships.

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Betts died of cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his home in Osprey, Florida. He was 80 years old.

Before officially exiting the Allman Brothers in 2000, Betts was essential to the legacy of the Southern-rock staple, penning and leading vocals on the group’s most enduring hit “Ramblin’ Man”.

“The monuments that he helped to create for southern rock will never be replicated,” Doug Gray, lead singer of the Marshall Tucker Band, said after his passing. “From the beginning, before achieving incredible success, he was a man that stood strong by himself.”

[RELATED: 5 Must-Hear Songs from Dickey Betts’ Solo Career]

Remembering Dickey Betts, the “Ramblin’ Man”

Born December 12, 1943, in West Palm Beach, Florida, Forrest Richard “Dickey” Betts cut a striking figure. With his signature handlebar mustache and ever-present swagger, he looked every bit the Southern-rock bad boy that he was.

Reared on traditional bluegrass and Western swing, Betts mastered the ukulele, mandolin, banjo, and guitar all before high school graduation. By age 16, he was craving a little more speed, thus beginning his role in a series of rock bands from Florida all the way to the Midwest.

Betts crossed paths with Duane Allman as a regular on the nightclub circuit in Daytona Beach and Sarasota. Along with the actual Allman brothers—Duane and Gregg—he formed what many regard among the greatest rock bands of all time. The original Allman Brothers Band lineup also consisted of bassist Berry Oakley, as well as drummers Butch Trucks and Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson.

Technically, Betts played second fiddle to lead guitarist Duane Allman. In reality, however, the two forged an unprecedented partnership, each putting their own (considerable) egos aside to make pure string magic.

“Duane and I had an understanding, like an old soul kind of understanding of let’s play together,” Betts told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2020.

He added, “Like, ‘Come one, this is a helluva band, let’s not hotdog it up’ and that was our understanding, and it was an understanding from previous years of experience. That’s kind of amateur s—, you know, when you start trying to upstage everybody?”

Sadly, their collaboration was cut brutally short on October 29, 1971, when Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident. He was just 24 years old.

With Dickey Betts’ passing, Jaimoe Johnson, 81, is the last surviving original member of the Allman Brothers Band.

Featured image By Rick Diamond/Getty Images