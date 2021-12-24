30 Christmas Songs for Your Holiday Playlist

Christmas. That one time of year when you can listen to the same songs over and over and not get tired of them (or maybe you do?). That time of year when songs that were written during your grandparent’s (or great grandparents or great-great-grandparents) generation (and even earlier) are still being played on the radio.

How could you not love Christmas music? (That’s a rhetorical question).

This Christmas Eve, as we get ready for family and friends to arrive, roast chestnuts on an open fire, or rock around the Christmas tree, music will be present. American Songwriter wanted to make it easy for you to find a holiday playlist to enjoy as you prepare for the evening festivities.

We compiled a list of classic Christmas songs, sung by some of our favorite artists, to add to your playlist. Go ahead, press play, and listen to these 30 tunes that will fill you with the holiday spirit.

Oh…and have a very Merry Christmas!

“It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” – Johnny Mathis

“White Christmas” – Martina McBride

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee

“Where Are You Christmas” – Faith Hill

“All I Want For Christmas is You” – Mariah Carey

“O Holy Night” – Carrie Underwood

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” – Bing Crosby

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” – Michael Bublé

“Merry Christmas, Darling – The Carpenters

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas” – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Darlene Love

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – Burl Ives

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” – Dean Martin

“Frosty the Snowman” – Gene Autry

“Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt

“Blue Christmas” – Elvis Presley

“Sleigh Ride” – The Ronettes

Jingle Bell Rock – Kelly Clarkson

“Silent Night Holy Night” – LeAnn Rimes

“Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – Bruce Springsteen

“Little Saint Nick” – The Beach Boys

“Silver Bells” – Alan Jackson

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor

“Last Christmas” – Ariana Grande

“Winter Wonderland” – Leona Lewis

“Wonderful Christmas Time” – Paul McCartney

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Andy Williams

“Holly Jolly Christmas” – Dolly Parton

“The First Noel” – Steve Wariner