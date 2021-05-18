311 Announce Live From The Ride Tour

Last year, rock band 311 celebrated its 30th anniversary. In lieu of touring, for obvious reasons, they turned to livestreaming in a series called Live from the Hive. Now, with the world slowly opening up again, the legendary quintet have announced a forthcoming 36-date tour, launching in August with a show in Camden, New Jersey. The tour, called Live from the Ride, will criss-cross the country throughout the fall.
“We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving,” lead singer and guitarist Nick Hexum says in a press statement. “The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience.”
Tickets and VIP packages go on pre-sale today (May 18) with the public on-sale happening this Friday (May 21) at 10 am local time. Tour openers/special guests are Iration and Iya Terra.
Known for such top 10 Billboard hits as “Down,” “Don’t Tread on Me,” and “Sunset in July,” the Omaha-bred group have released a whopping 13 studio records and reached the Top 10 tier of the Billboard 200. The lineup also includes Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).
Check out the tour dates below:
Sat, Aug 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Sun, Aug 22 -Farmingville, NY – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill
Tue, Aug 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thur, Aug 26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
Sat, Aug 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
Sun, Aug 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, Sept 1 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion
Thur, Sept 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sat, Sept 4 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 5 – Charlotte, NC – Hops & Hogs Festival *
Tue, Sept 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed, Sept 8 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater
Fri, Sept 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sat, Sept 11 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest ^
Sun, Sept 12 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater
Wed, Sept 15 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Thur, Sept 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat, Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Sun, Sept 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
Tues, Sept 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed, Sept 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Fri, Sept 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat, Sept 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue, Sept 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed, Sept 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thur, Sept 30 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC
Sat, Oct 2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sun, Oct 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue, Oct 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Thur, Oct 7 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater
Fri, Oct 8 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
Sun, Oct 10 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park
Wed, Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri, Oct 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat, Oct 16 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun, Oct 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing
^ Iya Terra not appearing