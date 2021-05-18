311 Announce Live From The Ride Tour

Last year, rock band 311 celebrated its 30th anniversary. In lieu of touring, for obvious reasons, they turned to livestreaming in a series called Live from the Hive. Now, with the world slowly opening up again, the legendary quintet have announced a forthcoming 36-date tour, launching in August with a show in Camden, New Jersey. The tour, called Live from the Ride, will criss-cross the country throughout the fall.

“We’re thrilled to get back on the road and feel that live-show energy that both the band and our fans have been craving,” lead singer and guitarist Nick Hexum says in a press statement. “The live streams have been great, but nothing compares to having our fans there in person rocking out with us. We know it’s going to feel electric when we take the stage each night and see everyone celebrating the live experience.”

Tickets and VIP packages go on pre-sale today (May 18) with the public on-sale happening this Friday (May 21) at 10 am local time. Tour openers/special guests are Iration and Iya Terra.

Known for such top 10 Billboard hits as “Down,” “Don’t Tread on Me,” and “Sunset in July,” the Omaha-bred group have released a whopping 13 studio records and reached the Top 10 tier of the Billboard 200. The lineup also includes Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, dj), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).

Check out the tour dates below:

Sat, Aug 21 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sun, Aug 22 -Farmingville, NY – Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Tue, Aug 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thur, Aug 26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

Sat, Aug 28 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun, Aug 29 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, Sept 1 – Baltimore, MD – Pier 6 / MECU Pavilion

Thur, Sept 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat, Sept 4 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Sun, Sept 5 – Charlotte, NC – Hops & Hogs Festival *

Tue, Sept 7 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed, Sept 8 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater

Fri, Sept 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat, Sept 11 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest ^

Sun, Sept 12 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

Wed, Sept 15 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Thur, Sept 16 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat, Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sun, Sept 19 – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

Tues, Sept 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed, Sept 22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Fri, Sept 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Sept 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue, Sept 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed, Sept 29 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thur, Sept 30 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Sat, Oct 2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 3 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue, Oct 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Thur, Oct 7 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater

Fri, Oct 8 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sun, Oct 10 – Sacramento, CA – Heart Health Park

Wed, Oct 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri, Oct 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat, Oct 16 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun, Oct 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

* Iration and Iya Terra not appearing

^ Iya Terra not appearing