311’s Unity Tour With AWOLNATION And Neon Trees: How To Buy Tickets

311 has just announced their brand-new Unity Tour with very special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees. This tour will see the band return to Europe for the first time in over 20 years, giving fans in London, Paris, and more a chance to see 311 live in action once again.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Unity Tour will begin in April at Grinders KC in Kansas City before finishing at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington in late August. Between their American dates, the band will be heading to 8 different European countries as well.

The Unity Tour will begin in April at Grinders KC in Kansas City before finishing at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington in late August. Between their American dates, the band will be heading to 8 different European countries as well.

Tickets are available for all tour dates.

311 kicked off their Unity Tour with an amazing Tiny Desk Concert performance for NPR. The band opened up with “Beautiful Disaster”, the final single from Transistor, then played everyone’s favorite “All Mixed Up” before finishing with the classic “Amber”.

AWOLNATION and Neon Trees are two astounding acts in their own right. With songs like AWOLNATION’s mega-hit “Sail” and Neon Trees’ chart-topper “Everybody Talks,” fans might have already lost their voices by the time 311 hits the stage.

311's upcoming Unity Tour will be one for the books. AWOLNATION and Neon Trees are already solid headliners in their own right, so adding them as supporting acts takes the already stellar 311 concert to another level.



04/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – Grinders KC

04/27 – Orlando, Florida – Brightside Festival

05/17 – Lincoln, California – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

05/19 – Columbus, Ohio – Sonic Temple Festival

06/07 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock im Park

06/08 – Nuremberg, Germany – Rock Am Ring

06/10 – Berlin, Germany – Hole44

06/11 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

06/12 – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic – Rock for People

06/16 – Castle Donington, United Kingdom – Download Festival

06/14 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Islington

06/18 – Münster, Germany – Sputnikhalle

06/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell

06/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

06/26 – Paris, France – The Forum

06/27 – Clisson, France – Hellfest Open Air Festival

07/18 – Cadott, Wisconsin – Rock Fest 2024

07/20 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

07/21 – Chicago, Illinois – The Salt Shed

07/23 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/24 – Huber Heights, Ohio – Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/26 – Interlochen, Michigan – Kresge Auditorium

07/27 – Sterling Heights, Michigan – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/28 – Cleveland, Ohio – Jacobs Pavilion

07/31 – Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

08/03 – Bridgeport, Connecticut – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

08/04 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/06 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

08/07 – Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

08/09 – Outer Banks, North Carolina – Roanoke Island Festival Park

08/10 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

08/11 – Charlotte, North Carolina – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/13 – North Charleston, South Carolina – Firefly Distillery

08/14 – Atlanta, Georgia – Coca-Cola Roxy

08/15 – Albertville, Alabama – Sand Mountain Amphitheater

08/17 – St. Augustine, Florida – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

08/18 – Tampa, Florida – Hard Rock Event Center

08/20 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

08/21 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

08/22 – Grand Prairie, Texas – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

08/24 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

08/25 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/27 – Costa Mesa, California – Pacific Amphitheatre

08/29 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/30 – Troutdale, Oregon – McMenamins Edgefield

08/31 – Redmond, Washington – Marymoor Park

FAQs

When do tickets for 311’s Unity Tour go on sale?

Tickets for 311’s Unity Tour will go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 311 Unity Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see 311's tour for any of their dates in America and internationally.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 311 Unity Tour?

Type in code “KEY” for access to presale tickets. All tickets will go on sale Friday, March 15th at 10 a.m. local time otherwise.

How much do 311 Unity tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.



Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 16 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

Viagogo also has a ticket limit of 16 tickets per transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 311 Unity World Tour?

It doesn’t look like 311 is offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of 311’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the 2024 Unity Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest 311 tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.



Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue's policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, 311 merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for 311’s Unity World Tour?

311 will be joined by very special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees for their Unity World Tour.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through authorized vendors.



