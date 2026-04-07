36 Years Ago, Bonnie Raitt Was at No. 1 With the Grammy-Winning Album That Breathed New Life Into Her Career

On this day (April 7) in 1990, Bonnie Raitt was at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Nick of Time. The album, her first to break the top 20 on the chart, spent three weeks in the top spot. It also brought Raitt multiple Grammy Awards. More importantly, it was her tenth studio album and marked her commercial breakthrough. The LP’s success helped introduce her to a massive mainstream audience, breathing new life into her flagging career.

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Fans and critics have long celebrated Raitt for her musical abilities. She was lauded for her songwriting as well as her ability to interpret others’ songs. At the same time, her musicianship and vocal style won her many kudos. However, the praise didn’t translate to chart success or inflated sales numbers.

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Three of Raitt’s nine previous studio albums broke into the top 40. Before releasing Nick of Time, her highest-charting release was Sweet Forgiveness, which reached No. 25 in 1977. Her singles didn’t do much better on the charts. As a result, her label, Warner Bros., dropped her in 1983. It was only the beginning of her issues. She could no longer afford to pay her backing band. At the same time, her romantic relationship was falling apart. As a result, she self-medicated with alcohol while touring as a solo acoustic act.

Four years later, she got sober and met producer Don Was. They collaborated on a song for a compilation album. Then, they started working on demos for what would become Nick of Time at his home studio, according to Billboard.

Bonnie Raitt Comes Back Strong

After more than a dozen labels refused to sign Bonnie Raitt, she landed a deal with Capitol Records. In 1988, she entered the studio to record her next album, feeling refreshed. Don Was produced the sessions.

“We had two goals,” Was said. “We knew the music was as unfashionable as could be. So we just thought, let’s try to make something we’re gonna be proud of in 25 years. The other goal was to make Capitol’s money back, so that we could stay in the game and do another album,” he explained.

“For me, the vibe to go for is as live and uncorrected as possible,” Raitt said. “We cut about two tracks a day, and I try to get the vocal on the first take and then do two or three tracks total. It’s a formula I’ve used ever since.”

She and Was knew the formula had worked when Nick of Time hit shelves. It has since sold more than five million copies.

In 1990, the album brought her four Grammy nominations. Nick of Time was up for Album of the Year and put Raitt in the running for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. The album’s title track was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. “I’m in the Mood,” which featured John Lee Hooker, was up for Best Traditional Blues Recording. She won all four awards. She has since won 11 Grammy Awards. Additionally, her next seven albums landed in the top 20. Nick of Time, Luck of the Draw, and Longing in Their Hearts were all certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

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