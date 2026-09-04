4 Beatles Lyrics That Are Surprisingly Deep

When some people think of The Beatles, they think of songs like “Yellow Submarine” or even “I Am The Walrus”. While I can assure you that the Fab Four have plenty of quirky songs to go around, they also have some pretty heavy things to say, too. Here are some deep lyrics of theirs that might surprise you.

“Nowhere Man”

Play video

“He’s a real nowhere man / Sitting in his nowhere land / Making all his nowhere plans for nobody.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Apparently, as John Lennon told David Sheff, he was about ready to give up before writing this song. “I’d spent five hours that morning trying to write a song that was meaningful and good and I finally gave up and lay down,” he shared. “Then ‘Nowhere Man’ came, words and music, the whole damn thing, as I lay down.”

“Eleanor Rigby”

Play video

“All the lonely people / Where do they all come from? / All the lonely people / Where do they all belong?”

Paul McCartney primarily wrote this one, and later revealed that the inspiration for Eleanor Rigby was an old woman that he got to know when he was living in Liverpool.

“I don’t even know how I first met Eleanor Rigby,” he shared with The New Yorker. “But I would go around to her house, and not just once or twice. I found out that she lived on her own, so I would go around there and just chat…”

“All You Need Is Love”

Play video

“There’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where you’re meant to be.”

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles is obviously a pretty profound statement, but there are certain lyrics in this song that sneak up on you with how much they really say. In a way, “All You Need Is Love” is a pretty affirmative song, and kind of a comfort to listen to when you need to be reminded of its message.

“Something”

Play video

“You’re asking me, will my love grow? / I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Although this song sounds like it’s about some sort of muse, which many fans think must’ve been Pattie Boyd, this lyric, standalone, is profound in its own way. “Something” has gone on to be covered by Ray Charles, Jackson Browne, and Frank Sinatra, just to name a few.

Photo by: Mirrorpix via Getty Images