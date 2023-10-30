4 Christmas Tours to Catch This Holiday Season

There is no more surefire way to get in the Christmas spirit than going to see a holiday-centric concert. If you’re anything like us, it’s the music at Christmastime that we love the most. Below are four must-see holiday tours slated for this December.

1. Amy Grant & Vince Gill – Christmas at the Ryman

It’s not Christmas in Music City until Amy Grant and Vince Gill announce their annual Christmas residency at the Ryman Auditorium. The 2023 installment will be the 13th edition of the holiday staple. The pair will sing through Christmas classics with their stunning vocals. Both artists have timeless vocal chops, but nothing will ever sound as sweet as getting the husband and wife duo under one roof.

2. Lauren Daigle – The Behold Christmas Tour

Lauren Daigle is once again bringing her powerful Christmas record, Behold, out on the road. This year, Daigle will bring her renditions of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and more to New York’s Beacon Theatre. If you happen to be in The Big Apple, make sure to grab tickets to this must-see event. Even if you’re not from New York, Daigle’s crooning vocals might just be worth the trip.

3. Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas One and All! Tour

Who is more apt to see in concert during the holidays than the Christmas queen herself? Yes, Mariah Carey will bring “All I Want for Christmas is You” and more Christmas classics to a venue near you starting on November 15 in Highland, California. There are only 13 stops on the tour, so make sure you secure your ticket soon so as to not miss out on seeing Carey this festive season.

4. Pentatonix – The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year

If you’re looking for a truly unique concert experience this Christmas, go see vocal group Pentatonix. The a cappella stalwarts continue to wow with their intense vocal arrangements. Think of it as caroling on steroids. Songs you’ve heard a million times will sound completely fresh when it is redone by Pentatonix.

