Vince Gill Joins Ryman Anniversary Celebrations with a Four-Night Residency

Vince Gill is set to headline a four-night residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The Country Music Hall of Famer, along with special guest Wendy Moten, will celebrate the 130-year legacy of the historic venue.

Gill’s Ryman residency marks his return to the Mother Church, following two back-to-back sold-out shows in 2007. The residency will take place from August 4-7. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. CDT over on ryman.com.

“Of all the great concert halls in America and throughout the world, the Ryman is by far my favorite,” Gill said in a statement. “I knew it was a unique venue the first time I set foot on the stage over 30 years ago. It was just me and an acoustic guitar and to this day that moment was like nothing I’ve ever experienced.”

No stranger to the Ryman stage, Gill performs an annual ‘Christmas at the Ryman’ show alongside his wife Amy Grant. He is also a part of the auditorium’s annual “Bluegrass Night” series.

Gill’s residency is a part of a larger anniversary celebration. The hallowed venue will mark the milestone with a star-studded line-up of concerts, revamped tour experiences, and community events. Also slated for residencies are Dwight Yoakam (Jan. 19-21), Tedeschi Trucks Band (Feb. 22-23, 25-26), and Billy Strings (May 6-8).

Ryman Director of Concerts Chrissy Hall said of Gill’s residency, “To have Vince be a part of our 130th-anniversary year with a four-night Ryman Residency is so incredibly fitting and such an honor. He has a deep love for the building and the magic that happens here. We are beyond excited to welcome him back to the Ryman stage for such a historic milestone.”

Gill clinched his first hit in 1990 with “When I call Your Name.” The somber track won both the Country Music Association’s Single and Song of the Year awards as well as a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Male.

Photo By John Shearer