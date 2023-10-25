Country Tours Not to Miss This Fall

Country artists put on some of the best shows. From their personal songwriting to their insatiably catchy hooks, if you haven’t been to a country concert, you’re missing out—big time.

However, don’t fret, you have the chance to catch a host of country artists on tour this fall. From Carly Pearce to HARDY, find five can’t-miss concert opportunities to capitalize on before the year is out, below.

1. Carly Pearce – Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

(Dates: October 5, 2023 – November 18, 2023)

Though Carly Pearce has already embarked on her Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, there is still plenty of time to catch the songstress out on the road this fall. Pearce has shared a handful of new songs since the release of her album 29: Written in Stone. All of which are powerful, crowd-pleasers.

Her catalog of anthems paired with her powerful voice and tight backing band make Pearce’s trek a must-see for country fans.

Read more about the tour, HERE. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

2. Luke Bryan – Country on Tour

(Dates: June 15, 2023 – December 31, 2023)

Conversely, time is running out to see Luke Bryan on tour in 2023—though he has many more dates plotted for next year. His Country on Tour will wrap up this month in Charleston, South Carolina. That leaves just three shows left for Bryan fans to attend on this particular trek. If you can’t catch his remaining shows on this tour, there are a slew of Vegas dates slated for the rest of 2023. Bryan, being the showman that he is, remains a must-see live act.

I mean, the possibility of getting to hear “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” or “Drunk On You” live? Those two songs are worth the price of a ticket alone.

Find ticket information, HERE. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

3. Wynonna Judd – Back to Wy Tour

(Dates: October 26, 2023 – December 1, 2023)

Wynonna Judd is offering fans a look back at the early days of her career with her Back to Wy Tour. The trek sees Judd playing through her first two albums. It’s a rare opportunity for loyal fans to get to hear live versions of lesser-known songs from these two projects.

“Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me,” Judd shared in a press release. Long-time fans won’t need any more motivation to attend this tour. However, even if you haven’t been a Judd follower for “40 years,” take this tour as an opportunity to get better acquainted with the beginning of her journey as a solo artist.

Find her full dates, HERE. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

4. Zac Brown Band – From the Fire Tour

(Dates: June 30, 2023 – November 4, 2023)

Zac Brown Band always puts on a great show. Given that the band has more members than the average, the sound they put out is especially rich and affecting. Take the fact that they’ve broken the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at Fenway Park in Boston as proof of their merit as a live band. They are very much in demand—and for good reason.

Find their tour dates, HERE. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

5. HARDY – the Mockingbird & the Crow Tour

(Dates: August 31, 2023 – December 19, 2023)

Not only do you get the chance to see HARDY in all his hitmaking power on the Mockingbird & the Crow Tour, but also Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe. It’s two genre heavyweights and one rising star under one billing—how could you go wrong?

Plus, there’s a chance to hear HARDY and Wilson’s smash hit collaboration, “wait in the truck” in a live setting. As we see it, few country tours are promising as much as this one is.

Though the tour faced some setbacks earlier in October due to HARDY’s mental health, the trek is back up and running.

Find tickets to the remaining dates of this enticing tour, HERE.

