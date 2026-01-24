4 Classic Albums Delivered by Artists When They Needed Them the Most

Many classic albums in the history of pop and rock music came from artists who were at a point in their career where they needed a good LP in the worst way. You’ll find many times when acts rose to the occasion when their backs were against the wall.

For example, take a listen to these four classic albums. They’re all considered masterpieces. And they all came at a time when the folks who made them couldn’t afford to slip up.

‘Band On The Run’ by Paul McCartney And Wings (1973)

The first two albums by Wings had left critics somewhat unimpressed. That’s on top of the two post-Beatles LPs released by Paul McCartney before he formed Wings, both of which are revered now but didn’t make a lot of people happy at the time. Not only did he have to overcome that slump, but he also had to deal with all manner of adverse circumstances. Two members of Wings quit right before sessions began. Recording conditions in Nigeria, where the album was initially tracked, were less than ideal. And McCartney had tapes of the album’s songs robbed at knifepoint. Nonetheless, in Band On The Run, Macca, his wife Linda, and Denny Laine delivered the best album of McCartney’s career outside of The Beatles.

‘Graceland’ by Paul Simon (1986)

Paul Simon owned the 60s with his singing partner Art Garfunkel. He owned the 70s as well, thanks to a series of brilliant and classic singer-songwriter albums. But the 80s were initially a rough go for him. One-Trick Pony, the soundtrack of the movie in which Simon starred, earned mediocre reviews. And Hearts And Bones was almost completely overlooked by the public at large, perhaps because they were hoping for a Simon & Garfunkel reunion (which the album was originally supposed to be). Licking his wounds, Simon found inspiration in music from South Africa. The relentlessly rhythmic backing on Graceland provided excellent counterpoint for Simon’s musings on middle-aged malaise.

‘Achtung Baby’ by U2 (1991)

U2 was still one of the biggest rock bands in the world as they settled in to make Achtung Baby. It’s just that people seemed a little bit sick of them. After the massive success of The Joshua Tree, the band tried to pay homage to their American influences on Rattle And Hum. But they did so in somewhat ham-handed fashion, which did damage to their status as critical darlings. To their credit, the band themselves realized they needed to change things up and hack away at their overly earnest image. Working with producers Daniel Lanois and Brian Eno, the band worked on experimental touches to dirty up the sound. And Bono added a heavy dose of irony to his lyrics. Achtung Baby reinvented and reaffirmed the band all at once.

‘Time Out Of Mind’ by Bob Dylan (1987)

Many in the music industry believed that Bob Dylan was a spent creative force in the 90s. His lone original album of the decade (Under The Red Sky) was a clunker. Dylan then released a pair of well-regarded folk albums. But since neither included any original songs, folks wondered if he’d ever again write a classic. Those folk records helped Dylan get back in touch with the music that initially inspired him. After recording Time Out Of Mind (but before it was released), he suffered a life-threatening illness. When fans heard the album, they heard Dylan sounding somehow ancient and reinvigorated all at once. Not only did the album prove brilliant on its own, but it also set the tone for Dylan’s incredible late-career run of masterworks.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage