All songwriters and music-lovers, usually, can name those albums they loved and in which they found timeless, expansive greatness; the albums that impacted their lives in the season of their creation and persist in doing so, and so intimately and profoundly that we cherish them forever.



And yet we realize, with some incredulity, that while some of these albums are almost universally accepted as great, others have been roundly ignored by most of the music-loving mass of humanity, or worse. These are the under-appreciated masterpieces. Those albums which represent both the greatness of an artist, as well as the artist’s brave singulatrity, in the intrinsically ambitious attempt to not repeat one’s self but to do something new in this form which will still be as appealing as that they did before.



It’s what led the late Gary Stewart, who worked for years with Rhino Records, first as a store and then a label, and also Apple, to start a website called Trunkworthy. He did it precisely to celebrate these great if underloved albums, and to celebrate them in a way which could maybe even erode the unjust reception that hindered any accurate measure of their worth and importance.



As soon as I heard from others aboutthis idea, like many music lovers I began to compile a mental list of those albums I felt deserved inclusion. Because there are many in recent history to suffer from what I called a Heaven’s Gate reaction. (Heaven’s Gate is a 1980 western made by Michael Cimino that was so long, and so expensive to make, that most everyone accepted the judgment that it was bad. A judgment I rejected then and still do, as it is an amazing film. Is it flawed? Of course? But bad? I’d say not.)



That reaction is not uncommon. When humans hear almost everyone in their world express a single opinion with no apparent detractors, it’s easy to be swept up into that concord. It’s the same dynamic which has been used on countless albums, such as Joni Mitchell’s Mingus, a masterpiece of songwriting and record-making which most of the public – even her fans – rejected. And rejected without giving it a real chance in their lives.



Whereas Mingus had a place of great importance in my life when it came out, long ago, and has lost none of that greatness for me now. If people listen to it seriously, and then still dislike it, that is valid. But to judge it so harshly without giving it that serious focus isn’t fair. Some music, because it is so different from what we are used to, requires many listenings before we can truly grasp what is there. Joni’s albums have always required repeated listenings. But Mingus especially.



So that one would be near the top of my list of underappreciated albums. But Paul Simon’s Hearts and Bones would be first. It is an album that was underappreciated both by Simon’s fans, and by Simon himself. Which surprised me, when I first met and interviewed him for the first time. I had assumed wrongly that, despite of any commercial triumph or failure, that Simon would recognize the achievement. And he did know that many of the songs on the album were brilliant, remarkable songs – in terms of the writing. Such as the title song, or “Rene and Georgette Magritte” or “Train In The Distance,” all of which are essential examples of Simon’s singular greatness. Who else would write a song like “Magritte” – and make it great?



Paul, however, felt that he did write some great songs, but did not make great records out of them. That he failed to meet the songwriting challenge of translating the song into a modern record that furthers, and doesn’t obscure, all the ingenious and inspired songwriting aspects which instill timeless greatness into a song.



I didn’t agree. In fact, it was my unabashed love, of Hearts and Bones, which created a bond between us. I remember well when we discussed the idea of perfection in a song, if it was even real. He allowed that some of his songs approached perfection. I said I felt the song “Hearts and Bones” did this, which surprised him, as the official reaction to it was that it was imperfect, and not in the same league as his officially beloved songs.

“Rene and Georgette Magritte (With Their Dog After The War)” I realized early on is a universe unto itself. Quickly I had amassed tends of pages all on this one song. All of which added up, admittedly, to what Dylan called “too much and not enough.” That with all this thinking, writing, analysis, reflection and certainty, I’d written circles around this thing without getting to the main point.



Yet one truth remains, which is that the greatness of this album has not diminished. But what has changed is the judgment of it in the world. I’ve since come to know so many great songwriters who revere Simon, and they love this album as much as any of them. And do so, usually, without any knowledge of its reputation.



And so the work continues, to explore, study, analyze, bask in its glories, obsess even, and continue to sing the praises of Hearts and Bones. And all those albums that were great and somehow fell prey to the Heaven’s Gate effect.



[This can also be called the Ishtar effect, another great movie that got rained on. For songwriters, especially, it is one of the best, and funniest movies about songwriters. Paul William’s intentionally bad songs for it are genius.)



Though overtly expressing personal reasons for loving an album is something I’ve avoided almost always through the decades, for this I must take a different route. Because how songs resonate in our own lives, and albums, has a lot to do with how they exist in our lives, and why they matter so much to us.



Writing about music, has been famously said to be about as useful as dancing about architecture. That words alone can never entirely fully express the feeling of music. It can approximate it. How much songs matter in our lives has to do entirely with how we receive them, and if we choose to keep them in our lives.



As Leonard Cohen said when I asked him about the concept of meaningful songs, that meaning is determined not be the song or the songwriter, but by the listener.

He said there will always be meaningful songs for those who attach them to meaningful moments in their own lives. Even those songs we might consider unworthy.



“Songs do not dignify human activity,” Leonard said. “Human activity dignifies the song.”



End of Part One.