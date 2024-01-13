How to Vote for ‘2024 People’s Choice Awards’ Male Country Artist of the Year: Chris Stapleton, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, & More

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards are a little more than a month away and this year’s event features four new categories, including two in the country genre—Male Country Artist and Female Country Artist. And with the second annual People’s Choice Country Awards renewed for the fall, country fans now get two chances to vote for their favorites.

Videos by American Songwriter

Eight of the biggest names in modern mainstream country are nominated for Male Country Artist: Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Zach Bryan, Kane Brown, and Morgan Wallen.

Voting for the Male Country Artist—and other categories is simple. Just head to the PCA voting page, find the category, and click “vote” next to your artist of choice. Click here to go directly to the Male Country Artist page. Voting is open now and will be until January 19.

The winners will be revealed when the 2024 People’s Choice Awards airs next month.

More About This Year’s Noms

Many of the nominees for Male Country Artist are in the running for other trophies at the People’s Choice Awards. For instance, Combs and Wallen are up for Male Artist of the Year in the all-genre category. Jelly Roll is up for New Artist of the Year as well as Male Country Artist. Bryan also received a nomination for Collaboration of the Year for his song “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves.

Fans of Combs and Wallen will be able to vote for them in the Album, Song, and Concert Tour categories.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion are up for Duo/Group of the Year.

The People’s Choice Awards airs February 18 on NBC, Peacock, and E!. The show will broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Actor Simu Liu, who is up for Movie Performance of the Year for his role in Barbie, will host the show. Performers, presenters, and more will be announced at a later date.

Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic