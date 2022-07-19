The 12 Best Baseball Songs

Hello, baseball fans.

It’s time to get your Cracker Jacks ready for two reasons: first, you’re about to dive into the list of the greatest baseball songs of all time AND tonight (July 19) is the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game. That’s the best kind of double play, wouldn’t you say?

Baseball has been the National Pastime for about 140 years, from home runs to strikeouts. Let’s keep that streak going with tonight’s All-Star contest and this great collection of baseball-themed songs.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the music.

1. “Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen

The Boss sings about his years on the diamond.

2. “Ichiro’s Theme” by Ben Gibbard

Seattle’s Ben Gibbard sings about a hometown hero.

3. “Take Me Out to the Ball Game”

The classic song played at every MLB park.

4. “The Greatest” by Kenny Rogers

As Americana as it gets.

5. “Centerfield” John Fogerty

The old times are sometimes the best times.

6. “Night Game” by Paul Simon

A beautiful voice gives life to a beautiful pastime.

7. “Joe DiMaggio Done It Again” by Wilco

Maybe the greatest player ever is getting some love.

8. “Catfish” by Bob Dylan

An outtake as only the Bard can.

9. “Did You See Jackie Robinson Hit That Ball” by Natalie Cole

Honoring one of the game’s most important players.

10. “Talkin’ Baseball” by Terry Cashman

This song was amazing in The Simpsons and amazing on its own.

11. “All The Way” by Eddie Vedder

A song to honor the Chicago Cubs finally winning.

12. “Jolting’ Joe DiMaggio” by Les Brown

Let’s end on a bang.