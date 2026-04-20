3 Folk Songs From the 60s That Ended up Becoming Anthems

Folk music tells stories. But sometimes, these stories are chosen for them. Here are three folk songs of the 60s that eventually became anthems, one way or another, regardless of if they were trying to be or not.

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“The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel

Paul Simon originally wrote this song about musical criticism and the harsh realities of living in New York City. However, it ended up meaning a lot more with time. In 2001, Simon performed the song on Saturday Night Live following the September 11 attacks, which gave it new significance.

In 2016, Simon also appropriately announced the death of the great Muhammad Ali during a performance of the song.

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan

This Dylan classic might not have charted when it came out, but it’s easily become one of his most enduring hits today. In “Blowin’ In The Wind”, Dylan asks his audience a series of questions:

“Yes, and how many times must a man look up / Before he can see the sky? / Yes, and how many ears must one man have / Before he can hear people cry? / Yes, and how many deaths will it take ’til he knows / That too many people have died?”

He responds to himself repeatedly, saying that the answer is “blowin’ in the wind.” Although this song speaks to the wars and conflicts going on at the time, it still feels relevant today. Fun fact, this song even inspired Sam Cooke’s 1964 anthem, “A Change Is Gonna Come”.

“We Shall Overcome” by Joan Baez

The origins of “We Shall Overcome” actually date back decades before Joan sang it. During the civil rights movement, Joan Baez introduced the song to a wider audience by singing it at rallies and festivals, including the March for Jobs and Freedom in Washington D.C., in 1963.

It’s worth noting that Pete Seeger curated the modern version of “We Shall Overcome” in the late 40s and sang it for Martin Luther King Jr. as well. However, Joan’s version of the song was the only one to chart, doing so in the 60s on both the U.S. and U.K. charts.

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