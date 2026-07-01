4 Classic Rock Songs That Brought Reggae off the Island and Into the Mainstream

In the late 1950s and early 60s, rock ‘n’ roll was taking its cues from Black blues musicians from the Mississippi Delta to Chicago. By the 1970s and 80s, rock ‘n’ roll was migrating south, past the Florida Keys, past Cuba and the Cayman Islands, all the way to Jamaica, where reggae music was finding its footing starting in the late 1960s.

Rock ‘n’ roll in its purest form has always been an amalgamation of styles that Black communities first established and perfected. And indeed, reggae is no exception. While reggae-influenced music might seem commonplace today, there were several notable tracks in the 1970s and 80s that helped establish this genre’s ubiquity outside of Jamaica. These are some of the best.

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“D’yer Mak’er” by Led Zeppelin

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Kicking off this list of classic rock songs that brought reggae to the mainstream is a Led Zeppelin track that uses a Jamaican joke as its title. “D’yer Mak’er” is the punchline of a joke in which an Englishman talks about his wife going on an island vacation; another Englishman asks, “Jamaica?”, to which the first Englishman says, “No, she left of her own accord.” (In an English accent, “did you make her” and “Jamaica” sound incredibly similar.)

The 1973 release date of this classic Led Zeppelin track means that it was one of the first mainstream rock bands to bring reggae and dub, which had only been officially recognized for less than a decade at that point, to the global zeitgeist.

“The Tide Is High” by Blondie

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In the case of Blondie’s 1980 track, “The Tide Is High”, they weren’t just embodying the reggae sound. They were covering an actual reggae track first recorded by rocksteady singer John Holt and the Paragons. This version came out in 1967, but it wouldn’t take off until Blondie put out their version 13 years later. Blondie’s rendition of “The Tide Is High” peaked at No. 1 around the world, including in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The song has been covered many times since then, including by British girl group Atomic Kitten. At the risk of aging myself, this was a notable version in my life thanks to The Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack. But I digress, moving on…

“Roxanne” by The Police

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In between Led Zeppelin and Blondie’s fusion of mainstream rock and classic reggae sounds were The Police’s 1978 and 1979 albums, Outlandos d’Amour and Regatta de Blanc. Many consider the latter release to be their most reggae-coded album. But Outlandos has plenty of backbeat grooves, too, including the iconic track “Roxanne”. The song didn’t make it into the Top 10 in the U.K. or U.S., but it remains one of the band’s most ubiquitous tracks today.

Although Sting originally thought of the song as a bossa nova number, the syncopated rhythm and driving bass line give “Roxanne” an undeniable Caribbean flavor. Other honorable mentions worth including on this rock and reggae list are “Message In A Bottle” and “Walking On The Moon”, both of which appear on Regatta de Blanc.

“I Shot The Sheriff” by Eric Clapton

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Closing out this list of mainstream rock that introduced reggae to the masses is another cover: Eric Clapton’s rendition of Bob Marley And The Wailers’ “I Shot The Sheriff”. Clapton released his version in 1974, one year after Marley. The original version was popular in Jamaica and certified silver in the U.K., but the most well-known version is far and away Clapton’s.

The British rock ‘n’ roller’s distinct blend of soft rock and reggae resonated with the world in the early 1970s, with his version of “I Shot The Sheriff” topping the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian pop charts and peaking in the Top 10 in the U.K., Belgium, Norway, South Africa, and West Germany.

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