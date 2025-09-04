4 Classic Rock Songs That Need To Be in a Horror Movie ASAP

Halloween is around the corner. But even if it weren’t, there’s nothing quite like enjoying a good horror movie at any time of year. And, personally, I think that soundtracks and scores can really make the ambiance of a horror film stand out in the best possible way. That being said, the following four classic rock songs would be perfect for a horror movie soundtrack, and I think they’re being sorely underutilized. Let’s take a look at just a few classic rock tunes that need to be in a horror film ASAP!

“Lullaby” by The Cure

Quite a few gothic rock classics by The Cure could make it to the soundtrack of a horror movie, but I’m partial to the 1989 tune “Lullaby”. That opening melody is so melancholic and ahead of its time, and those whispering vocals that pave the way to the rest of the song would sound glorious in a slasher film set in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

“Them Bones” by Alice In Chains

This classic 1992 grunge track from Alice In Chains isn’t the spookiest tune ever, but the vibe of it would be so perfect for a zombie film, or possibly a horror movie with a Mad Max sort of aesthetic. “I feel so alone / Gonna end up a big ol’ pile of them bones” would sound insanely cool during the closing credits.

“N.I.B.” by Black Sabbath

We couldn’t leave Black Sabbath off a list of classic rock songs that need to be in a horror movie. So many tunes from these heavy metal pioneers could have made it to this list. But, personally, I think “N.I.B.” is the most suitable of the bunch. Bassist Geezer Butler said this song was about the devil falling in love and becoming a good person, which in itself sounds like the premise of a horror romantic comedy film. Hollywood, get on it!

“Climbing Up The Walls” by Radiohead

In a way, the whole of OK Computer feels like a horror film. It’s a beautifully-made alternative art rock record that is still getting picked apart today, decades after it was released in 1997. But honestly, the themes of this album are so spot-on that it’s scary in an existential way.

“Climbing Up The Walls” may not be as big as “Paranoid Android” or “Exit Music (For A Film)”, but it’s definitely worthy of a spot on our list of classic rock songs that need to be in a horror movie. It’s a chaotic, noisy, melancholy, and metallic song that could make it into a new Silent Hill movie, easily.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc